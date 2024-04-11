뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Ok Vin Explains Why She Was Against Her Sister Debuting at a Young Age Like Herself
SBS 뉴스

Published 2024.04.11
Actress Kim Ok Vin shared how much she cares for her younger sister, actress Chae Seo Jin.

On April 9, Kim Ok Vin and Chae Seo Jin uploaded a video titled 'Kim Ok Vin and Kim Ko-woon (Chae Seo Jin's real name), Who Are We?', on their recently launched YouTube channel.

"I'm an actress with 18 years of experience in the industry, having started my career when I was 19.", Kim Ok Vin introduced herself, mentioning that her sister has debuted for six years.
Kim Ok Vin & Chae Seo Jin
In the video, Kim Ok Vin described when Chae Seo Jin told her she wanted to pursue acting.

"She told me one day she wanted to be an actress out of nowhere. I was very concerned, knowing how challenging it is. But I couldn't tell her what to do since it's her dream. So I just suggested she finish school first and then start, instead of starting an acting career at a young age.", she recalled.

Kim Ok Vin said that Chae Seo Jin took her advice and made her debut after graduating from Korea National University of Arts; when Kim Ok Vin asked her sister if she had any regrets about this decision, Chae Seo Jin confidently stated that she did not.
Kim Ok Vin & Chae Seo Jin
Then Kim Ok Vin explained why she did not want her sister to start too young like she did.

"While some young actors have the support and guidance of their parents or others, I had to navigate this journey by myself.", she recalled.

"Being on my own in the industry, I had a lot of moments of uncertainty. I had nobody to rely on. Going through those moments, I often wondered what it would be like to get help from someone who had been through the same thing.", Kim Ok Vin said, adding that she hoped her sister would start her career after establishing some stability, unlike herself.
 

During the conversation, Kim Ok Vin mentioned that Chae Seo Jin married very recently, on April 7.

Kim Ok Vin expressed how she felt when her sister moved out of the house they were living together, "For the first time in 22 years, we are apart. I've been feeling very empty since my sister left the house. We lived together for like, forever. It felt like losing a piece of me."

However, the newlywed exclaimed, "Sorry, but I'm super excited!", exuding joy for embarking on her married life; the two sisters could not help but burst into laughter together.

Chae Seo Jin laughed and said, "My place is just seven minutes away from hers! But my sister still seems to feel lonely that I'm not there when she wakes up."

"My sister used to greet me when I came home from work.", Kim Ok Vin remarked, "Now that she's gone, it's like there's a hole in my heart. I felt so lonely that I didn't even feel like working."
Kim Ok Vin & Chae Seo Jin
(Credit= '고운옥빈' YouTube, SBS Hanoi Bride)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
