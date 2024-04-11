[SBS Star] "She's Become a Classic Dancer?!" Sung Dong-il's Children's Latest Ventures Unveiled

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Sung Dong-il's children's whereabouts have just come to light.Recently, Sung Dong-il's wife shared a photo online showcasing their daughter Sung-bin's maturity.Sung-bin, 15, captured the hearts of many as the adorable little girl on MBC's television show "Dad! Where Are We Going?" in 2013.Two years ago, Sung Dong-il surprised everyone by revealing on KBS' television show "The Joy of Conversation 3" that Sung-bin is passionate about ballet.Though Sung Dong-il mentioned, "Sung-bin isn't a pro. She just does it because she loves it," it seemed clear she has remarkable talent for dance.The photo Sung Dong-il's wife posted on Instagram was in fact a photo that showed Sung-bin's participation in a classical dance competition.In the caption, she briefly wrote about Seong-bin's achievement; she wrote, "Congratulations! Looks like you're off to a great start. Cheering you on, my girl!"Sung Dong-il has been married to non-celebrity Park Kyung-hye since 2003, and they have three children: Sung-jun, Sung-bin and Sung-yul.Appearing on "Dad! Where Are We Going?" with his children, Sung Dong-il and his family received immense love from the public.Many are praising Sung Dong-il and his wife for raising their children well, especially seeing Sung-bin successfully grow up to be a classical dancer.Furthermore, Sung-jun made headlines in 2021 for his exceptional academic performance, earning admission to a science high school in Incheon.(Credit= Online Community, KBS The Joy of Conversation 3, MBC Dad! Where Are We Going?)(SBS Star)