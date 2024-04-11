뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Was So Underweight Before" EXID HANI Shares She Gained 8kg, but Is Happier Now
Published 2024.04.11
HANI of K-pop girl group EXID revealed her changed values ​​regarding weight.

On April 10, a new episode of SBS' television show "Strong Heart VS" featuring HANI was aired. 

During the talk, one of the hosts Eom Ji-yoon said to HANI, "I heard something surprising about you. You were known for having a perfect body. But I heard that you're not dieting at all these days. Is that true?"

To this, HANI replied, "Well, it's not like I'm not dieting at all, but I'm certainly much more relaxed about it than before." 

She continued, "My height is 168cm, and my current weight is 58kg. In the past, I was obsessed with keeping my body shape in check. Because I had to wear stage costumes, I couldn't help but think that way."

She added, "During the time of EXID activities, I weighed 50-51kg. I was underweight at that time. It wasn't healthy. Back then, even when my body was 'good,' it was an issue for me. But now, even if it's just 'okay' and not perfect, I feel fine. It seems like my level of satisfaction has decreased."

Another host Jeon Hyun Moo replied, "You look a lot happier now." 

HANI then commented, smiling, "It's my first time seeing my body like this. But it's okay. What's the big deal? Who cares, right?" 
On this day, HANI also revealed that she has been busy studying psychology to help fellow K-pop stars. 

HANI said, "I've been in this industry for many years, and over that time, I've seen numerous colleagues struggling with mental pain. I felt a strong desire to help them."

She continued, "I never went to college, so I didn't meet the requirements when I tried to get certifications for it. So now, I'm really just putting in the effort to get my bachelor's degree. I think I'll have it by next year."
Following years of training, HANI made debut as the lead vocal of EXID in February 2012.

(Credit= SBS Strong Heart VS, 'EXIDOfficial' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
