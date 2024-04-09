뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fan's Time Travel Quest to Save Idol's Death "Lovely Runner" Is Referencing SHINee JONGHYUN?
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Fan's Time Travel Quest to Save Idol's Death "Lovely Runner" Is Referencing SHINee JONGHYUN?

Published 2024.04.09 17:18 Updated 2024.04.09 17:22 View Count
[SBS Star] Fan's Time Travel Quest to Save Idol's Death "Lovely Runner" Is Referencing SHINee JONGHYUN?
"Lovely Runner" viewers are buzzing with speculation over whether the drama subtly references the late K-pop star JONGHYUN. 

The premiere of tvN's newest drama, "Lovely Runner," has ignited discussions among viewers, with some drawing intriguing parallels between the drama and JONGHYUN of SHINee. 

"Lovely Runner" delves into the journey of a celebrated K-pop star who meets a tragic end, prompting a devoted fan to embark on a quest to alter fate by traveling back in time. 

In the debut episode, which aired on April 8, audiences were introduced to the narrative of Yim Sol (actress Kim Hye Yoon), as she transitions from an ardent fan to a determined time traveler, successfully encountering her idol Ryu Seon-jae (actor Byun Woo-seok) when she arrives in 2008. 

Amid the excitement about this new intriguing drama, however, some viewers have raised concerns regarding it, particularly drawing parallels between the fictional artist's demise and the late JONGHYUN. 

They also noted that the year 2008, when the female lead embarks on her time traveling journey, coincides with SHINee's debut year, with the first episode airing on JONGHYUN's birthday.

They asserted that it was inappropriate for the production company to make references to JONGHYUN in such a manner.
Love Runner
Addressing these concerns, the "Lovely Runner" production company CJ ENM sought to clarify its position later in the day. 

The production company emphasized that "Lovely Runner" is adapted from the web novel "The Best of Tomorrow" (literal translation) and is not intended to portray any specific real-life individual.

Explaining the choice of 2008 as the setting for the time travel narrative, CJ ENM highlighted its efficacy in showcasing the contrast between different eras, rather than strictly adhering to the original work's timeline.

Lastly, the company dismissed any intentional connection between the drama's premiere date and JONGHYUN's birthday, claiming that programming decisions are made sequentially and do not involve deliberate scheduling.
Love Runner
Love Runner
(Credit= 'jonghyun.948' Instagram, tvN Lovely Runner) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지