[SBS Star] Fan's Time Travel Quest to Save Idol's Death "Lovely Runner" Is Referencing SHINee JONGHYUN?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

"Lovely Runner" viewers are buzzing with speculation over whether the drama subtly references the late K-pop star JONGHYUN.The premiere of tvN's newest drama, "Lovely Runner," has ignited discussions among viewers, with some drawing intriguing parallels between the drama and JONGHYUN of SHINee."Lovely Runner" delves into the journey of a celebrated K-pop star who meets a tragic end, prompting a devoted fan to embark on a quest to alter fate by traveling back in time.In the debut episode, which aired on April 8, audiences were introduced to the narrative of Yim Sol (actress Kim Hye Yoon), as she transitions from an ardent fan to a determined time traveler, successfully encountering her idol Ryu Seon-jae (actor Byun Woo-seok) when she arrives in 2008.Amid the excitement about this new intriguing drama, however, some viewers have raised concerns regarding it, particularly drawing parallels between the fictional artist's demise and the late JONGHYUN.They also noted that the year 2008, when the female lead embarks on her time traveling journey, coincides with SHINee's debut year, with the first episode airing on JONGHYUN's birthday.They asserted that it was inappropriate for the production company to make references to JONGHYUN in such a manner.Addressing these concerns, the "Lovely Runner" production company CJ ENM sought to clarify its position later in the day.The production company emphasized that "Lovely Runner" is adapted from the web novel "The Best of Tomorrow" (literal translation) and is not intended to portray any specific real-life individual.Explaining the choice of 2008 as the setting for the time travel narrative, CJ ENM highlighted its efficacy in showcasing the contrast between different eras, rather than strictly adhering to the original work's timeline.Lastly, the company dismissed any intentional connection between the drama's premiere date and JONGHYUN's birthday, claiming that programming decisions are made sequentially and do not involve deliberate scheduling.(Credit= 'jonghyun.948' Instagram, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)