[SBS Star] "Say It to My Face" NCT RENJUN Takes Stand Against Sasaeng Fan's Criticism
[SBS Star] "Say It to My Face" NCT RENJUN Takes Stand Against Sasaeng Fan's Criticism

[SBS Star] "Say It to My Face" NCT RENJUN Takes Stand Against Sasaeng Fan's Criticism
RENJUN of K-pop boy group NCT clapped back at a sasaeng fan(overly-obsessive fan)'s message with a bold response. 

On April 7, RENJUN found himself at the center of attention after revealing a KakaoTalk (the largest free mobile instant messaging application in Korea) message he received from a sasaeng fan, along with his bold response.

In the message that RENJUN shared on the official online fan community, the sasaeng fan launched a critique, alleging that K-pop stars these days have it too easy, citing concerns over their performances and dedication compared to previous generations.

The message went, "The lives of idols have become too comfortable. They earn money as they please, rely on their looks, freely date and their live performances are terrible. They lack ambition like the previous generations, and are just too relaxed. Take away their phones again."

In response to the message sent to him via a leaked phone number, RENJUN did not hesitate to confront the fan directly.

He challenged the fan to speak their mind face-to-face, with legal representation if necessary, rather than resorting to anonymous online attacks.

While addressing the situation, RENJUN compared the fan behind the screen of their phone to a rat hiding in a hole, suggesting that just like the elusive rat avoids detection, the fan remains hidden while making a malicious comment to him.
The NCT member further addressed the issue on Bubble, emphasizing the human side of K-pop stars and the challenges they face behind the scenes. 

"Remember, idols are human too. We face our own hardships, okay? Can you imagine living through these insane schedules? It's only natural to strive for beauty amid all this chaos. It's what brings us all together and fuels our energy."

Then, RENJUN said, "And trust me, if you chase your dreams with passion, money will follow. After all, are there any professions that don't bring financial rewards? Focus on living your own lives to the fullest and stop wasting time on irrelevant people. If you have that much time, learn to find inner peace and calm."

"Don't let your frustrations and anger out on those who aren't the reason for your problems," he added. 

RENJUN's handling of the situation quickly garnered attention, eliciting mixed reactions online.

While some praised his direct approach, others questioned his decision to publicize the sasaeng fan's message, suggesting a more discreet resolution.
(Credit= Bubble, 'yellow_3to3' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
