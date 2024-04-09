뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Still Vividly Remember..." Ju Ji Hoon Opens Up about His Experience with School Bullying
Published 2024.04.09
Actor Ju Ji Hoon revealed that he had to deal with bullying in school.

On April 8, the YouTube show 'Zzanbro' released a new episode where Ju Ji Hoon guested.

In the show, Ju Ji Hoon revealed that he came from Cheonho-dong, a neighborhood in Gangdong-gu, Seoul; "Things can get wild there.", he remarked.

"I remember Cheonho-dong as a bustling neighborhood. The school I went to used to have 75 students for each class, and every grade had 19 classes. Just think about how many bullies would have been there!", the actor added.

"Did you ever belong to those kinds of students back in school? I mean, you're a big and tall guy.", one of the hosts, comedian Jeong Ho Chul, asked Ju Ji Hoon.

"Well, if I did, I probably wouldn't be sitting here right now.", the actor responded, "Being an actor, it's such a relief that I didn't hang out with people like that when I was younger."
Ju Ji Hoon
"There were bullies who were going around beating up some other students. I managed to avoid being their target, though, because I am a big and tall guy. But things changed in middle school as they started forming groups.", Ju Ji Hoon said, and revealed that he had been a victim of school bullying.

"I still vividly recall thinking, 'This is low.'. For instance, it was not like, 'You, come here! Let's fight, one-on-one.'. The bullies threatened to bring some older and stronger guy they knew over to beat me up.", Ju Ji Hoon said, adding that bullying went on until he finished high school.

"The group was forcing me to bow to them, and I really didn't want to. It might sound cowardly, but I opted for bowing very slightly instead of fully bowing.", the actor said with a chuckle.
Ju Ji Hoon
During the conversation, another host, comedian Shin Dong-yeop, shared his own experience with school bullies; "When I was in my first year of high school, I wore a rather expensive padded jacket to school. Suddenly, three guys approached me and demanded that I take off the jacket.", he recalled.

"I couldn't just give it away. That would have hurt my pride too much. But I couldn't say no either because I knew what would happen if I did. So I stayed still while the bullies removed the jacket, making it easier for them to slide it off my arms. But still, I maintained my brave face.", Shin Dong-yeop said, causing an uproar of laughter in the studio.
Ju Ji Hoon

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
