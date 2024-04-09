뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Many Are Questioning Why 'Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won Is Not Nominated When Kim Soo Hyun Is
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Many Are Questioning Why 'Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won Is Not Nominated When Kim Soo Hyun Is

Published 2024.04.09 12:08 View Count
[SBS Star] Many Are Questioning Why 'Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won Is Not Nominated When Kim Soo Hyun Is
The omission of actress Kim Ji Won from the nominations list for Baeksang Arts Awards while her "Queen of Tears" co-star Kim Soo Hyun is nominated has sparked widespread questioning.

On April 8, the organizers of the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards unveiled their official website, announcing the nominees who made significant contributions in the realms of TV, film, and theater from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

In this edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards, the evaluation scope included content delivered through national broadcast, cable television, OTT, and online platforms, along with Korean feature films released domestically, and theater productions staged during the same period.

Prior to nominee selection, a preliminary survey was conducted to 60 industry experts, and panels of judges for each category, appointed based on recommendations from expert groups representing TV, film, and theater, meticulously determined the nominees through rigorous evaluation.

For the Best Actor Award in the TV category, nominees include Namkoong Min from "My Dearest," Ryu Seung Ryong from "Moving," Yoo Yeon Seok from "A Bloody Lucky Day," Yim Siwan from "Boyhood," and Kim Soo Hyun from "Queen of Tears." 

The nominees for the Best Actress Award in the TV category were Ra Mi Ran from "The Good Bad Mother," Ahn Eun-jin from "My Dearest," Uhm Junghwa from "Doctor Cha," Lee Ha-nee from "Knight Flower," and Im Ji Yeon from "Lies Hidden in My Garden."
Baeksang
Baeksang
After the release of the list of nominees, however, questions have been raised regarding the omission of Kim Ji Won, the female lead of the immensely popular tvN's currently-airing series "Queen of Tears."

It particularly drew the attention of many as Kim Soo Hyun, the male lead of "Queen of Tears," has secured a nomination for the Best Actor award in the TV category, making Kim Ji Won's exclusion all the more puzzling.

One internet user expressed dissatisfaction, remarking, "Honestly, considering the ratings, buzz and overall success, isn't 'Queen of Tears' outshining all the other dramas right now? Kim Ji Won's impact seems greater than that of other nominees. Her acting prowess is undeniable, so it's baffling why she wasn't included."

Others echoed similar sentiments, saying things like, "Why is Kim Soo Hyun nominated but not Kim Ji Won?" "It's unbelievable that Kim Ji Won was overlooked," "This is ridiculous!" and more. 
Baeksang
(Credit= 'baeksang.official' Instagram, tvN Queen of Tears) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지