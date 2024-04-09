[SBS Star] Many Are Questioning Why 'Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won Is Not Nominated When Kim Soo Hyun Is

이미지 확대하기

The omission of actress Kim Ji Won from the nominations list for Baeksang Arts Awards while her "Queen of Tears" co-star Kim Soo Hyun is nominated has sparked widespread questioning.On April 8, the organizers of the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards unveiled their official website, announcing the nominees who made significant contributions in the realms of TV, film, and theater from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.In this edition of the Baeksang Arts Awards, the evaluation scope included content delivered through national broadcast, cable television, OTT, and online platforms, along with Korean feature films released domestically, and theater productions staged during the same period.Prior to nominee selection, a preliminary survey was conducted to 60 industry experts, and panels of judges for each category, appointed based on recommendations from expert groups representing TV, film, and theater, meticulously determined the nominees through rigorous evaluation.For the Best Actor Award in the TV category, nominees include Namkoong Min from "My Dearest," Ryu Seung Ryong from "Moving," Yoo Yeon Seok from "A Bloody Lucky Day," Yim Siwan from "Boyhood," and Kim Soo Hyun from "Queen of Tears."The nominees for the Best Actress Award in the TV category were Ra Mi Ran from "The Good Bad Mother," Ahn Eun-jin from "My Dearest," Uhm Junghwa from "Doctor Cha," Lee Ha-nee from "Knight Flower," and Im Ji Yeon from "Lies Hidden in My Garden."After the release of the list of nominees, however, questions have been raised regarding the omission of Kim Ji Won, the female lead of the immensely popular tvN's currently-airing series "Queen of Tears."It particularly drew the attention of many as Kim Soo Hyun, the male lead of "Queen of Tears," has secured a nomination for the Best Actor award in the TV category, making Kim Ji Won's exclusion all the more puzzling.One internet user expressed dissatisfaction, remarking, "Honestly, considering the ratings, buzz and overall success, isn't 'Queen of Tears' outshining all the other dramas right now? Kim Ji Won's impact seems greater than that of other nominees. Her acting prowess is undeniable, so it's baffling why she wasn't included."Others echoed similar sentiments, saying things like, "Why is Kim Soo Hyun nominated but not Kim Ji Won?" "It's unbelievable that Kim Ji Won was overlooked," "This is ridiculous!" and more.(Credit= 'baeksang.official' Instagram, tvN Queen of Tears)(SBS Star)