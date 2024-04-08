뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Do Everything Together" Chung Kyung-ho Describes His 12-Year Relationship with Sooyoung
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We Do Everything Together" Chung Kyung-ho Describes His 12-Year Relationship with Sooyoung

Published 2024.04.08 18:30 View Count
[SBS Star] "We Do Everything Together" Chung Kyung-ho Describes His 12-Year Relationship with Sooyoung
Actor Chung Kyung-ho expressed his affection for his girlfriend, Sooyoung, a K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member.

On April 5, producer Na Young-seok posted a new video on his YouTube channel that featured some special guests: the director of tvN's television series 'Hospital Playlist', Shin Won-ho, and some of its cast members, Chung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, Cho Jung Seok, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jeon Mi Do.

In the video, Na Young-seok and Shin Won-ho greeted Chung Kyung-ho, who arrived at the studio an hour early.

The actor brought a lot of delicious dishes to the studio, which made Na Young-seok and Shin Won-ho happy.

Kim Dae-myung came in next with bags of food to share; the table quickly became crowded with the delicious dishes the two actors had brought.
Chung Kyung-ho
When Chung Kyung-ho and Kim Dae-myung mentioned that Yoo Yeon Seok had even thought about going on a shrimp boat ride to provide fresh shrimp to the gathering, Na Young-seok could not help but ask, "Going on a shrimp boat ride for this?? What's going on? Don't you guys have any work these days?"

"Well, I haven't been working recently. So, if you could arrange the gathering earlier, it would be nice. Why at seven in the afternoon? I've been waiting all day!", Chung Kyung-ho jokingly replied.

Na Young-seok exclaimed, "I thought you guys were busy!"; "Actually, this is the most urgent schedule we currently have.", Kim Dae-myung humorously responded, causing the producer to laugh out loud.
Chung Kyung-ho
While the four were waiting for the others to arrive, Na Young-seok told Chung Kyung-ho, "Your nose looks tan!"

"Oh, right. It happened while I was in Australia. I just went on a trip there with Sooyoung.", Chung Kyung-ho replied, mentioning his girlfriend.

Na Young-seok asked him, "How can you guys still be so loving after being together for ten years?"

The actor first pointed out that he and Sooyoung have been together for 12 years, then described his relationship with his girlfriend; "We do everything together. Everything I did, I did with Sooyoung. We are partners that are always with each other no matter what.", Chung Kyung-ho remarked.
 

"And I thought Dae-myung was the one who you were always spending time with!", Na Young-seok quipped; "No, I'm her backup.", Kim Dae-myung playfully replied.
Chung Kyung-ho
(Credit= '채널십오야' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지