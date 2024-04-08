뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Divorced' Minhwan Gets Emotional Watching His Son Miss His Mom So Much that He Cries
Published 2024.04.08 15:36 View Count
Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND, who recently divorced Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, expressed how sorry he feels for his kids, especially his firstborn son.

On the April 7 broadcast of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', Minhwan and his three children, Jae-yul, the eldest son, and Ah-yoon and Ah-rin, the twin daughters, made their first appearance on the show.

Minhwan tied the knot with Yulhee in 2018 and welcomed three children into their lives; however, the couple announced their divorce in December last year, and Minhwan got custody of their three children.

Minhwan opened up about his recent divorce at the beginning of the show: "It's been pretty rough for me for a while. It was so hard that I lost my way for some time. Then, I thought about my kids and felt sorry and worried about them. They had to go through this whole thing despite it not being their decision. Now, I always remind myself that I need to pull myself together for the kids."

When asked about the frequency of the three kids meeting their mother, Minhwan said that they see her whenever they want.

"I never have and will never prevent the children from seeing Yulhee. They love her so much, and she plays a big role in their lives that I can't fulfill. I arrange for them to meet her whenever they want. She's the beloved mother of our children.", he stated.
Minhwan
Then, a recorded clip of a day from Minhwan's life as a single father was played, showcasing a glimpse into a hectic morning at his home as he gets the three kids ready for kindergarten and daycare.

Minhwan tried his best to style the girls' hair as they requested, but it proved to be quite a challenge, leaving him with a heavy sigh.

"The kids at the daycare are arriving in more lovely styles than Ah-yoon and Ah-rin. I want what's best for the girls, but no matter how hard I try, I can't replace their mother's presence in their lives. I do try hard, but sometimes things don't work out as I want them to.", Minhwan expressed.
Minhwan
While the clip showed Minhwan picking up his son from the taekwondo gym in the evening, Minhwan recalled, "The taekwondo instructor contacted me that day to let me know that Jae-yul cried at the gym because he missed his mom so much."

Then, the show played another clip, showing what happened to Jae-yul earlier that morning that reminded him of his mother.

In the clip, Jae-yul was alone in a room at their house, looking for socks to wear; he then came across some pictures he had taken with Yulhee.

"The picture I took with Mom.", Jae-yul mumbled; the kid kept his eyes on the pictures for some time and ended up wiping away his tears in silence.
Minhwan
Watching the clip at the studio, Minhwan said, "I had no idea.", and expressed how sorry he feels for the kids.

"The twins are so young that they don't understand the concept of divorce. But Jae-yul, a seven-year-old, seems to be fully aware of the situation. He's a delicate kid, and I sensed him walking on eggshells around me recently. Going through this whole situation, my heart goes out the most to Jae-yul because I know what he's like.", Minhwan remarked, getting choked up.
Minhwan
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
