뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Maybe In 5 Years" Zion. T's Marriage Remark Resurfaces After Confirming Dating CHAEYOUNG
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Maybe In 5 Years" Zion. T's Marriage Remark Resurfaces After Confirming Dating CHAEYOUNG

Published 2024.04.05 18:02 Updated 2024.04.05 18:04 View Count
[SBS Star] "Maybe In 5 Years" Zion. T's Marriage Remark Resurfaces After Confirming Dating CHAEYOUNG
Singer Zion. T and CHAEYOUNG of K-pop girl group TWICE have recently confirmed their relationship; the stars' previous comments about marriage are now getting revisited.

On April 5, media outlet SWAY reported that Zion. T, 34, and CHAEYOUNG, 24, have been in a relationship for six months.

JYP Entertainment, the agency representing TWICE, soon confirmed the news; "The two have been seeing each other as they developed positive feelings towards one another. They are rooting for each other.", they stated.

Zion. T's agency, THE BLACK LABEL, also confirmed the news, making their relationship official.
Zion. T & CHAEYOUNG
After the revelation of Zion. T and CHAEYOUNG's relationship, people are paying attention to Zion. T's recent remark about marriage.

In December, Zion. T shared his thoughts on marriage when he guested on the YouTube show 'Don't Forget Your Breakfast', hosted by entertainer Jang Sung-kyu.

On the show, Jang Sung-kyu asked Zion. T about his dating life; the singer responded, "I'm always open to the possibility of a romantic relationship."

He continued, "I am currently in my mid-thirties, and my parents have already begun asking, 'When will you get married?'.", adding, ​​​​"I have two older sisters, and they are both married. I'm the last one standing."
 

"I have four nieces/nephews, and I'd like to have my own children one day. I've been thinking about the future a lot.", the singer said, adding, "Maybe I'll get married in five years if I'm lucky. I don't know."

If the couple has been in a relationship for six months, as previously reported, it appears that Zion. T was in a relationship with the TWICE member when he made the marriage comment.
Zion. T & CHAEYOUNG
Meanwhile, Chaeyoung has previously touched on the subject of marriage as well.

All TWICE members (except JEONGYEON, who was on a temporary hiatus back then) guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' in 2020.

When the group was asked who among them they thought would get married first, all eyes turned to CHAEYOUNG; she admitted, "According to the members, it would be me."

One of the members, NAYEON, commented, "I think CHAEYOUNG'll just go on and get married without telling us."

"I don't think she would tell us about her marriage in the usual way, like introducing the groom to us. She'll jump right into giving out wedding invitations.", NAYEON added, bursting into laughter.
Zion. T & CHAEYOUNG
(Credit= '스튜디오 수제' YouTube, MBC Radio Star, 'ziont' 'chaeyo.0' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지