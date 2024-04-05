[SBS Star] "Maybe In 5 Years" Zion. T's Marriage Remark Resurfaces After Confirming Dating CHAEYOUNG

이미지 확대하기

Singer Zion. T and CHAEYOUNG of K-pop girl group TWICE have recently confirmed their relationship; the stars' previous comments about marriage are now getting revisited.On April 5, media outlet SWAY reported that Zion. T, 34, and CHAEYOUNG, 24, have been in a relationship for six months.JYP Entertainment, the agency representing TWICE, soon confirmed the news; "The two have been seeing each other as they developed positive feelings towards one another. They are rooting for each other.", they stated.Zion. T's agency, THE BLACK LABEL, also confirmed the news, making their relationship official.After the revelation of Zion. T and CHAEYOUNG's relationship, people are paying attention to Zion. T's recent remark about marriage.In December, Zion. T shared his thoughts on marriage when he guested on the YouTube show 'Don't Forget Your Breakfast', hosted by entertainer Jang Sung-kyu.On the show, Jang Sung-kyu asked Zion. T about his dating life; the singer responded, "I'm always open to the possibility of a romantic relationship."He continued, "I am currently in my mid-thirties, and my parents have already begun asking, 'When will you get married?'.", adding, ​​​​"I have two older sisters, and they are both married. I'm the last one standing.""I have four nieces/nephews, and I'd like to have my own children one day. I've been thinking about the future a lot.", the singer said, adding, "Maybe I'll get married in five years if I'm lucky. I don't know."If the couple has been in a relationship for six months, as previously reported, it appears that Zion. T was in a relationship with the TWICE member when he made the marriage comment.Meanwhile, Chaeyoung has previously touched on the subject of marriage as well.All TWICE members (except JEONGYEON, who was on a temporary hiatus back then) guested on MBC's talk show 'Radio Star' in 2020.When the group was asked who among them they thought would get married first, all eyes turned to CHAEYOUNG; she admitted, "According to the members, it would be me."One of the members, NAYEON, commented, "I think CHAEYOUNG'll just go on and get married without telling us.""I don't think she would tell us about her marriage in the usual way, like introducing the groom to us. She'll jump right into giving out wedding invitations.", NAYEON added, bursting into laughter.(Credit= '스튜디오 수제' YouTube, MBC Radio Star, 'ziont' 'chaeyo.0' Instagram)(SBS Star)