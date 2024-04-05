뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyeri Ends Up Being in the Same Agency as Ryu Jun Yeol After Recent Company Acquisition
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Hyeri Ends Up Being in the Same Agency as Ryu Jun Yeol After Recent Company Acquisition

Published 2024.04.05 17:44 Updated 2024.04.05 17:49 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyeri Ends Up Being in the Same Agency as Ryu Jun Yeol After Recent Company Acquisition
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day, who is also an ex-girlfriend of actor Ryu Jun Yeol, has ended up being under the same management as him. 

On April 5, news outlet Hankyung Business reported that Ryu Jun Yeol's agency C-JeS Studio acquired 100% of the shares of Hyeri's agency Creative Group ING. 

Reportedly, the acquisition was worth 1.3 billion won (approximately 960,000 dollars). 

While C-JeS Studio and Creative Group ING's largest shareholder CEO Baek Chang-joo has been independently managing his businesses, it appears that the management of the two companies will be integrated following this acquisition, and artists will also be jointly managed.

Hyeri is actually the only artist under Creative Group ING; she is to be managed by C-JeS Studio with other C-JeS Studio artists, including Ryu Jun Yeol, from now on. 
Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol
Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol went public with their relationship in 2017, and announced their breakup last year.

Then, in the middle of last month, Ryu Jun Yeol started a new public relationship with actress Han So-hee. 

Following their initial dating rumor, Hyeri's posted, "Well, this is fun," on her Instagram, suggesting Ryu Jun Yeol's unfaithfulness; she later explained she thought they were on a break. 

After Hyeri's post, all three of them engaged in multiple rounds of public explanations and apologies, with Han So-hee requesting clarification from Hyeri and also sharing extensively about what was going on. 

Seeming overwhelmed with the whole situation, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee announced that they had broken up with each other only about two weeks after publicly starting their relationship. 

In response to this company acquisition news, numerous comments expressed concerns about the potential discomfort Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol might experience unexpectedly finding themselves under the same agency.
Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol
(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' 'ryusdb' 'xeesoxee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지