[SBS Star] Hyeri Ends Up Being in the Same Agency as Ryu Jun Yeol After Recent Company Acquisition

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day, who is also an ex-girlfriend of actor Ryu Jun Yeol, has ended up being under the same management as him.On April 5, news outlet Hankyung Business reported that Ryu Jun Yeol's agency C-JeS Studio acquired 100% of the shares of Hyeri's agency Creative Group ING.Reportedly, the acquisition was worth 1.3 billion won (approximately 960,000 dollars).While C-JeS Studio and Creative Group ING's largest shareholder CEO Baek Chang-joo has been independently managing his businesses, it appears that the management of the two companies will be integrated following this acquisition, and artists will also be jointly managed.Hyeri is actually the only artist under Creative Group ING; she is to be managed by C-JeS Studio with other C-JeS Studio artists, including Ryu Jun Yeol, from now on.Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol went public with their relationship in 2017, and announced their breakup last year.Then, in the middle of last month, Ryu Jun Yeol started a new public relationship with actress Han So-hee.Following their initial dating rumor, Hyeri's posted, "Well, this is fun," on her Instagram, suggesting Ryu Jun Yeol's unfaithfulness; she later explained she thought they were on a break.After Hyeri's post, all three of them engaged in multiple rounds of public explanations and apologies, with Han So-hee requesting clarification from Hyeri and also sharing extensively about what was going on.Seeming overwhelmed with the whole situation, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So-hee announced that they had broken up with each other only about two weeks after publicly starting their relationship.In response to this company acquisition news, numerous comments expressed concerns about the potential discomfort Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol might experience unexpectedly finding themselves under the same agency.(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' 'ryusdb' 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)