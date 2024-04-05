뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Got It in the Past, but..." Lee Ji Hye Gets Honest About Plastic Surgery
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Got It in the Past, but..." Lee Ji Hye Gets Honest About Plastic Surgery

Published 2024.04.05 15:40 Updated 2024.04.05 15:44 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Got It in the Past, but..." Lee Ji Hye Gets Honest About Plastic Surgery
Singer Lee Ji Hye revealed that she underwent plastic surgery in the past, but no longer does it.

On April 4, Lee Ji Hye updated her YouTube channel "Gwanjong Un-ni" with a new video. 

In this video, Lee Ji Hye took time stocking of herself through negative comments.

Before she began, she commented, "I turned on the camera with a calm mindset. I'm someone who typically checks comments. Instead of dwelling on 'Why are there so many hate comments,' I choose to reflect, accept and work on improving."

She continued, "So, that's what I'm going to do today. I'm going to be reading some hate comments about me online." 
Lee Ji Hye
While reading the comments, Lee Ji Hye happened to come across a comment about her looks, which said, "You've had plastic surgery, it's pretty obvious. I can tell you've had fillers injected into your face as well. Anyone is able to see that."

In response to this comment, Lee Ji Hye stated, "I'm not going to lie, I've had plastic surgery when I was young. But I haven't done any recently. I'm actually aware that I look unnatural. I can see it too." 

She then added, "Well, but you know what? I don't consider this as a hate comment. I can't fix how I look now anyway; it's kind of too late. It's not like I can go back to the past."
Lee Ji Hye
At the end of the video, Lee Ji Hye shared, "There are many celebrities who don't read hate comments, but I'm the type who does. I even think like, 'Okay, they could say that.' I'm pretty cool about them."

She went on, "But once, I sent screenshots of hate comments to my staff and friends, and they all cried," then chuckled. 

Then, the singer expressed, "I think these comments can be helpful in certain ways. It feels like today, I've gained a lot of insight into how others think of me."
 

(Credit= 'Gwanjong Un-ni' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지