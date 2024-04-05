[SBS Star] "I Got It in the Past, but..." Lee Ji Hye Gets Honest About Plastic Surgery

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Ji Hye revealed that she underwent plastic surgery in the past, but no longer does it.On April 4, Lee Ji Hye updated her YouTube channel "Gwanjong Un-ni" with a new video.In this video, Lee Ji Hye took time stocking of herself through negative comments.Before she began, she commented, "I turned on the camera with a calm mindset. I'm someone who typically checks comments. Instead of dwelling on 'Why are there so many hate comments,' I choose to reflect, accept and work on improving."She continued, "So, that's what I'm going to do today. I'm going to be reading some hate comments about me online."While reading the comments, Lee Ji Hye happened to come across a comment about her looks, which said, "You've had plastic surgery, it's pretty obvious. I can tell you've had fillers injected into your face as well. Anyone is able to see that."In response to this comment, Lee Ji Hye stated, "I'm not going to lie, I've had plastic surgery when I was young. But I haven't done any recently. I'm actually aware that I look unnatural. I can see it too."She then added, "Well, but you know what? I don't consider this as a hate comment. I can't fix how I look now anyway; it's kind of too late. It's not like I can go back to the past."At the end of the video, Lee Ji Hye shared, "There are many celebrities who don't read hate comments, but I'm the type who does. I even think like, 'Okay, they could say that.' I'm pretty cool about them."She went on, "But once, I sent screenshots of hate comments to my staff and friends, and they all cried," then chuckled.Then, the singer expressed, "I think these comments can be helpful in certain ways. It feels like today, I've gained a lot of insight into how others think of me."(Credit= 'Gwanjong Un-ni' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)