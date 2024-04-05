[SBS Star] Taeyeon Gives Her Advice to WENDY Having Trouble Balancing Singing Well and Looking Good

이미지 확대하기

WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet opened up to Taeyeon, the leader of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, about her concerns as a vocalist.On April 4, Taeyeon released a video on her YouTube channel where WENDY appeared as a guest to share her concerns as a vocalist; WENDY first expressed her difficulty in balancing her looking good and singing well at the same time.The Red Velvet member said, "I feel like I didn't pay enough attention to my appearance during my last solo album release. So I figured I should be more prepared this time.", adding that she had lost a lot of weight for her recent solo comeback."It was my first time losing weight to this much.", she remarked, "And then, I noticed that my voice became much lighter. It was hard to find that pretty tone in that light voice.""It's just a natural thing.", Taeyeon responded, "When you lose a lot of weight, your voice naturally becomes lighter. Losing weight makes your body smaller, making it hard to achieve the voice range you desire. It seems you're at a point where you have to decide what's more important to you.""Personally, I would prioritize my singing ability over appearance since I'm a singer anyway. That's the conclusion that I reached. But I'm sure your fans will love you either way.", Taeyeon added, giving WENDY her heartfelt advice.WENDY then shared her second concern with Taeyeon, mentioning that it is tough for her to keep her facial expressions pretty while singing."I mean, I don't mind not looking pretty when focused. But my facial expressions sometimes get too dramatic. Maybe it's because I don't think about that during my practice sessions. I only care about the vocalization and the song's emotion.", WENDY remarked, expressing that she wanted to be more like Taeyeon, who still looks pretty while singing."If you can do all that, you're an AI (artificial intelligence). WENDY, you seem to be a perfectionist. It's natural to have a frown and stuff while singing. Plus, what's hotter than someone completely focusing on something? Focusing on your work is the coolest look one can give.", Taeyeon said, reassuring WENDY.Taeyeon added, "You've been in the industry for over a decade, right? Perhaps you could ease up on yourself a little now. Just relax, and everything will still be okay. You're having these concerns because you strive for perfection."(Credit= 'TAEYEON official' YouTube)(SBS Star)