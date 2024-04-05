[SBS Star] Taeyeon Gives Her Advice to WENDY Having Trouble Balancing Singing Well and Looking Good

On April 4, Taeyeon released a video on her YouTube channel where WENDY appeared as a guest to share her concerns as a vocalist; WENDY first expressed her difficulty in balancing her looking good and singing well at the same time.
The Red Velvet member said, "I feel like I didn't pay enough attention to my appearance during my last solo album release. So I figured I should be more prepared this time.", adding that she had lost a lot of weight for her recent solo comeback.
"It was my first time losing weight to this much.", she remarked, "And then, I noticed that my voice became much lighter. It was hard to find that pretty tone in that light voice."
"Personally, I would prioritize my singing ability over appearance since I'm a singer anyway. That's the conclusion that I reached. But I'm sure your fans will love you either way.", Taeyeon added, giving WENDY her heartfelt advice.
"I mean, I don't mind not looking pretty when focused. But my facial expressions sometimes get too dramatic. Maybe it's because I don't think about that during my practice sessions. I only care about the vocalization and the song's emotion.", WENDY remarked, expressing that she wanted to be more like Taeyeon, who still looks pretty while singing.
Taeyeon added, "You've been in the industry for over a decade, right? Perhaps you could ease up on yourself a little now. Just relax, and everything will still be okay. You're having these concerns because you strive for perfection."
