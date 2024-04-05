[SBS Star] Lee Chung Ah Remembers Receiving Tons of Hate Comments for Starring in 'Romance of Their Own'

On April 4, Lee Chung Ah joined Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN KAZAPA's YouTube show "Thursday Night."
On this day, Lee Chung Ah shared how she had been practicing making bread and cookies to prepare for her role as a cooking class teacher.
Lightheartedly, she remarked, "I ended up gaining weight from all that baking and tasting," and added, "But when it came to filming a drama, it turned out those scenes weren't necessary at all," which sparked laughter.
Lee Chung Ah humbly replied, "Well, I'm not a top actor," prompting Cho Hyun-ah to compliment her, saying, "You're amazing. It takes a great amount of courage for one to say that. You've got tremendous courage."
Continuing to react to Lee Chung Ah's casual response, Cho Hyun-ah commented, "Honestly, I feel sad. During 'Romance of Their Own,' you were in the limelight but faced such harsh criticism..."
Lee Chung Ah chuckled, saying, "I had like 1.2 million anti-fans at the time."
She continued, "If I were you back then, I probably would have gone around, telling everyone how unfair it was that I was getting criticized for nothing."
Reflecting on that period, Lee Chung Ah expressed, "When I got the role and started working during that time, I remember thinking, 'I've got to tough it out,' 'I'll weather it,' 'I'll survive in the industry like a niche product.'"
