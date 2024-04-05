[SBS Star] Lee Chung Ah Remembers Receiving Tons of Hate Comments for Starring in 'Romance of Their Own'

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Chung Ah remembered tons of hate comments she received simply because she was the lead in "Romance of Their Own."On April 4, Lee Chung Ah joined Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN KAZAPA's YouTube show "Thursday Night."On this day, Lee Chung Ah shared how she had been practicing making bread and cookies to prepare for her role as a cooking class teacher.Lightheartedly, she remarked, "I ended up gaining weight from all that baking and tasting," and added, "But when it came to filming a drama, it turned out those scenes weren't necessary at all," which sparked laughter.In response to this, Cho Hyun-ah commented, "People seem to appreciate you because you don't carry yourself like a distant top actor. That's your charm."Lee Chung Ah humbly replied, "Well, I'm not a top actor," prompting Cho Hyun-ah to compliment her, saying, "You're amazing. It takes a great amount of courage for one to say that. You've got tremendous courage."Continuing to react to Lee Chung Ah's casual response, Cho Hyun-ah commented, "Honestly, I feel sad. During 'Romance of Their Own,' you were in the limelight but faced such harsh criticism..."Lee Chung Ah chuckled, saying, "I had like 1.2 million anti-fans at the time."Lee Chung Ah laughed about it, but Cho Hyun-ah could not; she turned somber and expressed, "I'm well acquainted with the number of hate comments you received during that period."She continued, "If I were you back then, I probably would have gone around, telling everyone how unfair it was that I was getting criticized for nothing."Reflecting on that period, Lee Chung Ah expressed, "When I got the role and started working during that time, I remember thinking, 'I've got to tough it out,' 'I'll weather it,' 'I'll survive in the industry like a niche product.'"(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube, SHOWBOX)(SBS Star)