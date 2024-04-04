뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Says BTOB Lasted This Long Because They Do Not Keep in Touch Much
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Says BTOB Lasted This Long Because They Do Not Keep in Touch Much

Published 2024.04.04 18:46 View Count
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Says BTOB Lasted This Long Because They Do Not Keep in Touch Much
Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB shared that the reason his group lasted this long is because the members do not keep in touch often. 

Recently, Yook Sungjae guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table." 

On the show, Jung Jae-hyung mentioned Yook Sungjae's time in the K-pop industry, saying, "You've been in the K-pop scene for quite a while. Right, Sungjae? It seems like many K-pop idols burn out after about 10 years. Maybe I'm wrong, but that's just what I've noticed." 

Yook Sungjae nodded in agreement and said, "That's right. A lot of groups don't last longer than seven years as well. But for us, BTOB, we made some changes recently. For the first time, Changsub and I became independent; we moved to a different company." 

He continued, "We're not disbanding or anything though. The group will still be active, managed by BTOB Company. I simply wanted to express my individuality more, so I transferred to another company." 

Yook Sungjae added, 'BTOB feels like a family, like returning home, and we decided to pursue independence to try new challenges. If you get what I mean. We sometimes need these changes, you know." 
Yook Sungjae
Yook Sungjae
Later, another guest of the day comedian Yang Se-hyung asked, "What is the driving force behind BTOB's longevity anyway?" 

Yook Sungjae replied, "Except when we work, we don't really contact each other. You know how you don't really talk much with your family members. It's basically like that with them." 

He went on, "When needed, we check in. Then, when it's time to work, we come together again. And when we're together, we talk as if we're family. Every time I go back to doing group activities, I feel like going back home. It makes me feel so warm." 
 

Debuted in March 2012, BTOB is currently one of the longest-lasting third-generation K-pop groups.

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, BTOB Company) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지