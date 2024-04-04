[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Says BTOB Lasted This Long Because They Do Not Keep in Touch Much

이미지 확대하기

Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB shared that the reason his group lasted this long is because the members do not keep in touch often.Recently, Yook Sungjae guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table."On the show, Jung Jae-hyung mentioned Yook Sungjae's time in the K-pop industry, saying, "You've been in the K-pop scene for quite a while. Right, Sungjae? It seems like many K-pop idols burn out after about 10 years. Maybe I'm wrong, but that's just what I've noticed."Yook Sungjae nodded in agreement and said, "That's right. A lot of groups don't last longer than seven years as well. But for us, BTOB, we made some changes recently. For the first time, Changsub and I became independent; we moved to a different company."He continued, "We're not disbanding or anything though. The group will still be active, managed by BTOB Company. I simply wanted to express my individuality more, so I transferred to another company."Yook Sungjae added, 'BTOB feels like a family, like returning home, and we decided to pursue independence to try new challenges. If you get what I mean. We sometimes need these changes, you know."Later, another guest of the day comedian Yang Se-hyung asked, "What is the driving force behind BTOB's longevity anyway?"Yook Sungjae replied, "Except when we work, we don't really contact each other. You know how you don't really talk much with your family members. It's basically like that with them."He went on, "When needed, we check in. Then, when it's time to work, we come together again. And when we're together, we talk as if we're family. Every time I go back to doing group activities, I feel like going back home. It makes me feel so warm."Debuted in March 2012, BTOB is currently one of the longest-lasting third-generation K-pop groups.(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, BTOB Company)(SBS Star)