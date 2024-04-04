[SBS Star] "Who Cast 'The Good Bad Mother'?" Lee Do Hyun·Ra Mi Ran's Striking Resemblance Gains Attention

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

As actor Lee Do Hyun and actress Ra Mi Ran's school graduation photos have recently surfaced, online users are captivated by the striking resemblance between them.On April 2, the school graduation photos of Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran were shared online and quickly went viral.The pictures of Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran, with the caption, "Who cast 'The Good Bad Mother'?", caught the internet's attention because of the resemblance between the two.People online said that Lee Do Hyun looks a lot like Ra Mi Ran's son, leaving comments like, "Ra Mi Ran herself said that Lee Do Hyun's resemblance to her son has helped her get into character while filming 'The Good Bad Mother'.", "If Ra Mi Ran said she gave birth to Lee Do Hyun, I would believe her."The viral post highlighting the striking similarity between Lee Do Hyun and Ra Mi Ran sparked renewed interest in JTBC's drama 'The Good Bad Mother' where they portrayed the mother-son relationship; plus, it further drew attention to the real-life bond between the actors.During the online streamed event showcasing the release of 'The Good Bad Mother', Lee Do Hyun revealed that he called Ra Mi Ran 'Mom' on the set even when not filming.Noting that the age difference between his mother and the actress is small, Lee Do Hyun said, "I was initially unsure whether to address her as 'nuna' (the Korean term for a younger male addressing an older female) or 'mom'. When I asked her, she told me to call her 'nuna'. However, I referred to her as 'mom' to fully engage myself in the story.""He showed exceptional professionalism on the set, embodying a behavior that a typical son would show his mother. His complete disregard for me whenever the filming stops made it clear that he had truly become my son.", Ra Mi Ran jokingly said while Lee Do Hyun looked taken aback."You know, this is exactly why there's 'bad' in the title, 'The Good Bad Mother'.", Lee Do Hyun playfully retorted, causing Ra Mi Ran to burst into laughter.During Ra Mi Ran's recent appearance on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', the actress shared that Lee Do Hyun, currently serving in the military, often texts her; she revealed that the actor still calls her 'mom'.(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube, SBS My Little Old Boy, Online Community)(SBS Star)