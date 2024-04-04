[SBS Star] "My Heart Doesn't Flutter Even When..." Kim Jong-kook Recalls His Recent Hug with Song Ji-hyo

On the April 3 broadcast of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Kim Jong-kook guested and expressed how much he appreciates Song Ji-hyo for appearing on his YouTube channel, which has recently reached 2.98 million subscribers.
"Ji-hyo was a huge help. Two of my videos she appeared in both garnered over 17 million views.", said the singer.
In a recent episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members formed two teams and engaged in a futsal match; Song Ji-hyo scored many goals and celebrated it by running up to her team's coach, Kim Jong-kook, and jumping into his arms, giving him enthusiastic hugs.
One of the hosts, comedian Jang Do-yeon, mentioned how politely Kim Jong-kook accepted Song Ji-hyo's hugs; he tried not to touch her with his hands to avoid any awkwardness.
"Exactly.", Kim Jong-kook agreed and playfully boasted about how strong one has to be to hold someone like that.
The singer, known to spend much of his time at the gym, revealed that his passion for working out has hurt his romantic relationships.
"It's a big deal. In the past, I didn't understand why having a healthy habit like that could be an issue when dating someone. It's not like I'm drinking or partying. But over time, I learned it can be a problem when dating someone.", said Kim Jong-kook.
"Whenever I entered a romantic relationship, my exercise routine caused conflicts.", he added, "My now-ex-girlfriends often asked, 'Is it me or your workout?'. I replied that those were two different things, which disappointed them. But I don't understand why someone would ask such a question."
"Lately, my heart doesn't flutter even when doing a show with beautiful guests.", Kim Jong-kook said, admitting that his heart is not as excited about romance anymore; however, he still revealed that he wants to get married before turning 50.
(SBS Star)