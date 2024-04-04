[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Recalls Having a Fight with Yano Shiho During 'The Return of Superman' Shooting

이미지 확대하기

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared a story of the time when he had an argument with his wife Japanese model Yano Shiho during the filming of "The Return of Superman."On April 3, Choo Sung Hoon guested on model Lee So-ra's YouTube show "Supermarket So-ra."During their conversation, Lee So-ra remarked, "Yano Shiho is a model, right? Marrying someone like her, you must have saved a country in your past life or something," prompting a chuckle from Choo Sung Hoon, who shyly responded with, "Oh, is that really what you think?"He then reminisced about their first encounter, saying, "Yano Shiho was someone I had only seen on TV. One day, I learned that she asked our mutual friend she wanted to meet me."He resumed, "Due to this match I had, I had briefly appeared on television, and she had seen that. There was someone who knew both of us, so we met through them."Recalling their initial meeting, Choo Sung Hoon shared, "We met at a restaurant and conversed while having drinks, initially discussing work. Our mutual friend was there with us at that time."He continued, "When that friend briefly left to use the restroom, my wife immediately remarked, 'You're really my style, Sung Hoon.' I told her that she was my style too. That's how everything began."After that, Choo Sung Hoon added that they are just like any other married couples, saying, "The only thing she makes me is fresh juice. And it's not like she specifically makes it for me. It's just whatever's left after she has hers."Choo Sung Hoon also disclosed an incident that occurred during the filming of "The Return of Superman.""There was even a time when we argued during the filming of 'The Return of Superman,' but it wasn't aired. In fact, it wasn't just once. We fought quite a lot of times. But the production crew edited them, so they were never included in the show," then laughed.Choo Sung Hoon tied the knot with Yano Shiho in March 2009, and they welcomed their daughter, Choo Sa Rang, into the world in October 2011.Both Choo Sung Hoon and his daughter Choo Sa Rang were featured on "The Return of Superman" for about four years, spanning from 2013 to 2017.During this time, the show depicted their heartwarming father-daughter bond, and their family, which also included Yano Shiho, garnered significant public interest.(Credit= 'shiho_style' Instagram, '슈퍼마켙 소라' YouTube)(SBS Star)