[SBS Star] Hwang Jung Eum Mentions Having Almost Nothing to Getting Paid Half a Billion After 'High Kick'

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Hwang Jung Eum mentioned a significant change in her financial situation after her appearance in "High Kick Through the Roof."On April 1, a new episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeop's YouTube show "Jjanbro," featuring Hwang Jung Eum, was shared online.While chatting together, Shin Dong-yeop brought up Hwang Jung Eum's work "High Kick Through the Roof" which catapulted her to fame.Shin Dong-yeop asked, "How long ago was 'High Kick Through the Roof'?" to which Hwang Jung Eun replied, "It was in 2009."About the time around "High Kick Through the Roof," Hwang Jung Eum said, "I was so happy back then."Reflecting on her past success, she reminisced, "I was the 'face' of all the commercials for popular brands in Korea. At that time, I would wake up to find 500 million won (approximately 370,000 dollars) added to my bank account. The next day, it would be 200 million won (approximately 148,000 dollars)."She continued, "Given that I only had 485 won (less than half a dollar) in my bank account before 'High Kick Through the Roof,' it was a huge leap forward. It felt so surreal."She added, "I learned a bit about life back then," adding, "I've learned about it even more this time," indirectly referring to her recent divorce.To this, Shin Dong-yeop remarked, "Well, that's how we learn about life. A lot of people learn it the hard way," but Hwang Jung Eum complained, "Why does it have to be me though? Why do I have to learn it that way?!"Going back to her "High Kick Through the Roof" participation, another host Jeong Ho Chul asked, "If you were asked to act like that again now, do you think you would do it?"Laughing, Hwang Jung Eun responded, "No, I don't think I can now. I was pretty then. Seeing me portray that character, people probably just thought I was cute because I was pretty. Things aren't the same anymore."(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, MBC High Kick Through the Roof)(SBS Star)