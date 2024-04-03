뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Oh Se-eun Shares Her Surprise over 'Pyramid Game' Co-Star Ryu Da-in's Dating News
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Oh Se-eun Shares Her Surprise over 'Pyramid Game' Co-Star Ryu Da-in's Dating News

Published 2024.04.03 17:37 Updated 2024.04.03 17:38 View Count
[SBS Star] Oh Se-eun Shares Her Surprise over 'Pyramid Game' Co-Star Ryu Da-in's Dating News
Actress Oh Se-eun expressed her surprise upon hearing about her "Pyramid Game" co-star Ryu Da-in's dating news with actor Lee Chaemin. 

Recently, Oh Se-eun sat down for an interview with the press to talk about her recently-ended series "Pyramid Game." 

In "Pyramid Game," depicting Class 5 of Baekyeon High School, there were many actors of similar age. 

When asked if this dynamic aided their acting, Oh Se-eun shared, "We still gather and keep in touch. Even on the day that the last episode of 'Pyramid Game' was aired, we got together at Seul-gi's place. We were all like, 'Guys, good job. We worked hard, and it's been a great journey.'" 

She continued, "On that day, we also spoke about our next projects, caught up on our lives and discussed acting. We even talked about starting a book club. BONA suggested it, saying, 'Actors should read a lot,' and we all agreed."
Oh Se-eun
Just before this interview, Ryu Da-in, who appeared in "Pyramid Game" with Oh Se-eun, made her relationship public with Lee Chaemin. 

Reacting to this news, Oh Se-eun said, "Yeah, they confirmed their relationship just the other day, didn't they? It really took me by surprise. I was just like, 'When did Da-in start dating someone?!'" then added, "But yeah, I've met Lee Chaemin once. Da-in introduced him to us at the VIP premiere."

Then, she was asked if she noticed any signs indicating that Ryu Da-in was in love beforehand, and Oh Se-eun answered, "I really didn't see any," her eyes widening. 

"During our project, I felt we should focus on the work itself. So, asking each other questions like 'Are you dating anyone at the moment? If so, who is it?' felt inappropriate. We carefully brought it up following the news, and I was relieved to hear that their relationship was going well. It was also a relief to see so many people rooting for their relationship." 

"Da-in is incredibly laid-back. She has such a down-to-earth personality. When she acknowledged her relationship with him, I thought it was very typical of her. It was so like her. They both have really cool, easygoing personalities," she added with a smile. 
Oh Se-eun
Oh Se-eun
(Credit= 'iri_ohseeun' 'rxudain' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지