[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo·Im Ji Yeon Seen Maintaining a Great Friendship Unlike Their 'The Glory' Characters
Published 2024.04.02 18:15 View Count
Actresses Song Hye Kyo and Im Ji Yeon were spotted keeping their friendship strong, unlike their characters in "The Glory." 

Recently, Song Hye Kyo updated her Instagram Story with some new photos. 

In these photos, there was a snack truck that Im Ji Yeon sent to a shooting site of Song Hye Kyo's new movie "Black Nuns" (working title). 

Not only was this snack truck loaded with delicious snacks and refreshing drinks, it was also covered with a cute photo of the two stars next to each other. 

There were also sweet messages written on the snack truck. 

They said, "Please take good care of Hye Kyo unnie! Rooting for everyone working for 'Black Nuns'! Hope you all get through your shooting with no issues today as well! From Im Ji Yeon." 
Song Hye Kyo and Im Ji Yeon became acquainted through the Netflix's mega-hit series "The Glory." 

"The Glory" follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye Kyo) taking revenge on her high school bullies, and the main member of the bullies was Im Ji Yeon's character Park Yeon-jin; these two main characters had a terrible relationship. 

However, their consistent display of their relationship seemed to indicated that they possess a relationship that is quite the opposite of the one depicted in the series. 

Witnessing their adorable friendship, "The Glory" fans are all smiling ear to ear. 
(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram, Netflix The Glory) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지