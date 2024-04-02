[SBS Star] Park Shin Yang Says His TV Acting Debut Was Made Possible by a Phone Call from Kim Hye Soo

The April 1 broadcast of Channel A's television show 'Table for 4' featured Park Shin Yang, who has recently been focusing more on his artistic endeavors, welcoming comedian Lee Jin Ho, actor Jang Su-won, announcer Jo Su-bin, and art historian Ahn Hyun-bae to his atelier.
"One day, I received a phone call while I was asleep. It was Kim Hye Soo, who is my college hoobae. She asked me if I was willing to make a TV appearance. Half asleep, I said yes.", he recalled.
"That's how I ended up auditioning for MBC's drama 'The Scent of Apple Blossoms' (literal translation) (1996), making my debut on TV. And time has passed since, leading me to where I am today.", the actor humbly said.
Jo Su-bin asked Park Shin Yang how he initially responded to the character's iconic yet somewhat cheesy line spoken to his romantic interest in the drama: 'Let's go, kiddo.'
"I really didn't know what to do with that line. I couldn't help but wonder, 'Does anyone actually speak like that?'.", Park Shin Yang recalled, causing everyone in the studio to chuckle.
(SBS Star)