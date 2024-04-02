[SBS Star] "He Always Told Me..." Hwang Jung Eum Tells What Led to Her First Divorce Filling 4 Years Ago

On the April 1 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzanbro', Hwang Jung Eum guested and talked about her divorce.
"You know, I was going to divorce him before.", Hwang Jung Eum remarked on the show, referring to when she filed for divorce mediation in 2020.
"We eventually reconciled. I decided to stay with him since we had kids, and I didn't want to waste my time. But, this time...", she said, becoming speechless.
"I don't feel sad about going through this hard time.", she said and added, "That's because I stopped loving him in 2020."
"But I've been experiencing so many emotions since receiving reassuring words from those around me. I've always thought I'm getting more in life than I deserve, for which I'm truly grateful. And this time, I'm feeling that gratitude once more.", Hwang Jung Eum said with a smile.
In September 2020, the actress filed for divorce mediation, but the couple eventually reconciled and called off their divorce; in 2022, they had their second son.
In February, Hwang Jung Eum posted several pictures of Lee Young-don on her Instagram with captions seemingly suggesting his unfaithfulness; soon after, her agency, Y.One Entertainment announced that the actress had filed for divorce, seeking to end her eight-year marriage.
