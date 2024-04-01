[SBS Star] Disbanded Lovelyz Kei Reveals that Mijoo Always Used to Be Gone at Night from Their Dorm

이미지 확대하기

Kei of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz revealed an interesting fact about the group's member Mijoo.On March 30 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," Lovelyz got together for the first time in about three years following their disbandment.During their reminiscing session with the members of "Hangout with Yoo," the topic of the girls' dorm life came up.It was at this moment when Kei, who shared a room with Mijoo, revealed something that made Mijoo instantly sweat.Kei said, "It was nice sharing a room with Mijoo, because we had different lifestyles. I would usually go out during the day, while Mijoo would go out at night. She was always out at night, so..."Hearing this, the members of "Hangout with Yoo" collectively shouted "Bravo!" and started teasing Mijoo.Kei tried to make amends by stating, "It was because she had a lot of friends. It wasn't anything like..."Here, Mijoo interjected, saying, "Hold on. Let me explain, everyone. Okay? We had a curfew. But I did sleep at the dorm."However, as the Lovelyz members responded with, "What? You slept at the dorm...?" suspicion lingered around Mijoo's past, and she found herself unable to clarify further amid the overwhelming information.Adding to the situation, another Lovelyz member mentioned Mijoo's past instances of vomiting after drinking.But this time, Sujeong thankfully stepped in to defend Mijoo.Sujeong elaborated, "Our dance lessons usually ended at 9 PM, but with a curfew set for 12 AM, Mijoo would consume several bottles in just an hour. That was why."In response to her explanation, Mijoo expressed her gratitude to Sujeong for saving her.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)