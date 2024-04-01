[SBS Star] "I'd Probably End Up Being..." HeeChul Says He Does Not Want to Get Married & Explains Why

The March 31 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' featured HeeChul and entertainer Lee Sang Min visiting K-pop boy group SECHSKIES member Eun Jiwon in his gaming studio.
After the three sat down for drinks, HeeChul asked Eun Jiwon if he had been in a relationship after getting divorced.
"Of course, I had. I'm an able-bodied man, and it's been a while since my divorce. Don't you think I would have been in a relationship at some point?", Eun Jiwon replied, mentioning that it has been 12 years since his divorce.
"Then, do you guys want to get married again?", HeeChul asked, and both Eun Jiwon and Lee Sang Min replied they most definitely wanted to.
"That is quite unexpected.", HeeChul responded, "Considering both of you have gone through divorces, I assumed that the answer would be 'I prefer to live alone.'."
HeeChul then said, "This would surprise my mom, but... Being on this show, I reached the point where I almost don't want to get married now."; he said he started feeling this way after watching other guests on the show, like Eun Jiwon and Lee Sang Min, who became single again after divorce.
"I have a strong feeling that I would end up following in your footsteps, going from marriage to being single again.", HeeChul remarked, which caused Eun Jiwon and Lee Sang Min to chuckle.
"I agree. I think you'll make your wife run away.", Eun Jiwon playfully said, to which HeeChul replied, "That's what entertainer Tak Jae Hoon told me."
After hearing HeeChul's comment, Lee Sang Min wittingly responded, "That's how you become a 50-year-old single."
HeeChul's mother let out a big sigh as she watched the footage of this moment in the studio.
(SBS Star)