[SBS Star] "I'd Probably End Up Being..." HeeChul Says He Does Not Want to Get Married & Explains Why
[SBS Star] "I'd Probably End Up Being..." HeeChul Says He Does Not Want to Get Married & Explains Why

Published 2024.04.01 17:56 View Count
[SBS Star] "I'd Probably End Up Being..." HeeChul Says He Does Not Want to Get Married & Explains Why
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared his honest thoughts on marriage.

The March 31 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' featured HeeChul and entertainer Lee Sang Min visiting K-pop boy group SECHSKIES member Eun Jiwon in his gaming studio.

After the three sat down for drinks, HeeChul asked Eun Jiwon if he had been in a relationship after getting divorced.

"Of course, I had. I'm an able-bodied man, and it's been a while since my divorce. Don't you think I would have been in a relationship at some point?", Eun Jiwon replied, mentioning that it has been 12 years since his divorce.

"Then, do you guys want to get married again?", HeeChul asked, and both Eun Jiwon and Lee Sang Min replied they most definitely wanted to.

"That is quite unexpected.", HeeChul responded, "Considering both of you have gone through divorces, I assumed that the answer would be 'I prefer to live alone.'."
HeeChul
"Well, I never wanted to stay single forever. I think the right time will come naturally to me, and I'd marry someone again.", Eun Jiwon said, adding, "I don't want to remain single for the rest of my life."

HeeChul then said, "This would surprise my mom, but... Being on this show, I reached the point where I almost don't want to get married now."; he said he started feeling this way after watching other guests on the show, like Eun Jiwon and Lee Sang Min, who became single again after divorce.

"I have a strong feeling that I would end up following in your footsteps, going from marriage to being single again.", HeeChul remarked, which caused Eun Jiwon and Lee Sang Min to chuckle.

"I agree. I think you'll make your wife run away.", Eun Jiwon playfully said, to which HeeChul replied, "That's what entertainer Tak Jae Hoon told me."
HeeChul
The Super Junior member continued, "When you get married, you're supposed to be in the house every day with your spouse, right? My parents still sleep in the same room, which is incredible. When I see my older sister with her husband and children, I wonder if I would have a happy life like theirs if I married someone. However, when my sister starts nagging her husband, I go straight back to thinking that marriage is not for me. After some point in my life, I've got to enjoy spending time alone at home."

After hearing HeeChul's comment, Lee Sang Min wittingly responded, "That's how you become a 50-year-old single."

HeeChul's mother let out a big sigh as she watched the footage of this moment in the studio.
HeeChul
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
