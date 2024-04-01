[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER AHYEON Shares How She Feels About Being Labeled as "Little JENNIE"

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER's member AHYEON shared her feelings about being called "little JENNIE."On April 1, BABYMONSTER's interview took place at YG Entertainment headquarters in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, in celebration of the release of the group's first mini album "BABYMONSTER."During their interview, BABYMONSTER was asked about being called the sister group of their sunbae YG Entertainment group BLACKPINK.To this question, RAMI answered, "Receiving such a nickname is truly an honor," elaborating, "We've been the center of attention even from the time before our debut. We see that as a privilege and are committed to working hard."Speaking of BLACKPINK, RORA spoke about the valuable guidance they received from BLACKPINK, saying, "During our survival show, BLACKPINK sunbaes generously offered us insightful feedback on our performances."She went on to say, "They emphasized the importance of maintaining an audience-centric attitude and regularly attended our monthly evaluations, providing us with invaluable advice."As AHYEON has been dubbed "Little JENNIE" from the beginning, she was subsequently questioned about her thoughts on the nickname.She expressed, "JENNIE sunbae is my idol, and she has been a significant source of inspiration for me."She further remarked, "Being called 'Little JENNIE' is such an honor. As her hoobae, I would like to excel as an artist, and show respect to all sunbaes consistently. I also aim to discover my own unique style throughout my journey."Initially, BABYMONSTER made their debut last November without AHYEON.At that time, YG Entertainment clarified that AHYEON was dealing with health issues and would be joining the group soon.More recently, YG Entertainment announced AHYEON's official inclusion in April, with the agency's head producer Yang Hyun-suk stating, "April 1 will mark BABYMONSTER's official debut."(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'BABYMONSTER' YouTube)(SBS Star)