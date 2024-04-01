[SBS Star] "It Was like What Happened in 'Architecture 101'" Lee Je Hoon Discusses His College Heartbreak

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Je Hoon shared his college heartbreak experience.On March 30, Lee Je Hoon guested on entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show "Pinggyego."While they chatted together, Yu Jae Seok mentioned Lee Je Hoon's 2012 movie "Architecture 101," saying how much he enjoyed watching it.He also said, "Seung-min, your character in 'Architecture 101,' goes through an experience that is very relatable for many as well."The special host actor Lee Dong-hwi then recalled, "Actually, I have a similar experience myself. There was this sunbae like Yoo Yeon Seok's character. One day, I saw him and my girlfriend in front of her home. I was in a big shock. I cried my eyes out on that day."Lee Je Hoon said that he also has an experience like "Architecture 101" Seung-min and Lee Dong-hwi, then started sharing a story from his college days.The actor said, "It was after I had just broken up with my girlfriend. I was so heartbroken that I could barely swallow any kinds of food. On one of those days, that ex-girlfriend who broke up with me sent me a text, asking if we could meet up. My instant thought was, 'Does she want to get back together with me?' So, I rushed to our meeting place."He continued, "When I got there, she was like, 'Umm... I don't know how to tell you this, but I just thought I should be the one telling you this. I believed it would be better for you to hear it directly from me, rather than from others. You know that sunbae so-and-so, right? I'm seeing him at the moment.'"He went on, "I was really hurt inside, but I pretended to be calm and cool about it. I told her, 'Oh, that's great. You two would look good with one another.' As I was walking back home, the reality hit me hard. I was scared to even attend classes at my university anymore. After that day, when I felt like she was coming toward me on campus, I would run away. If I didn't have time to run away, I would just hang my head until she passed by."Given the recounted experience, Lee Je Hoon bitterly remarked that upon reading the script for "Architecture 101," he believed he could portray Seung-min effectively, as the character essentially mirrored his own persona.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, LOTTE Entertainment)(SBS Star)