뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "For 4 Min Appearance, We..." Yook Sungjae Tells How Demanding Music Show Schedules Are
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "For 4 Min Appearance, We..." Yook Sungjae Tells How Demanding Music Show Schedules Are

Published 2024.04.01 14:39 Updated 2024.04.01 14:43 View Count
[SBS Star] "For 4 Min Appearance, We..." Yook Sungjae Tells How Demanding Music Show Schedules Are
Yook Sungjae talked about how busy his schedule has been as an actor and K-pop boy group BTOB member.

Yook Sungjae and comedian Yang Se-hyung guested on the March 31 episode of singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show.

"To make a three to four-minute appearance on a music show, we had to leave the house ten hours in advance and start preparing.", Yook Sungjae shared during the show.

"It goes like this. We rehearse for a music show in between times, and then we go to do other schedules such as fan sign events or mini fan meet-ups. After we perform at the music show, we go to different places to perform at other shows. The following day is a continuation of this. We leave the house ten hours earlier before another music show appearance."
Yook Sungjae
"But no matter how tiring it may be, I am a K-pop star when participating in those schedules. Fans are waiting outside when I show up for a music show. Yes, I'm exhausted, but so what? Some fans arrive there even earlier than I, waiting to see me. I think I shouldn't complain about how hard my life is while having this profession.", said Yook Sungjae.

He continued, "The fact that there are still fans who come to support me is what got me through all those years. It's been twelve years since we debuted, and some fans who started rooting for us in their elementary school days are now adults. Some even have become parents, taking their babies to see us. I'm incredibly thankful."

"The energy they give me is what keeps me going. I do the work because I want to show my best for the fans, no matter how hard it is.", Yook Sungjae remarked, emphasizing, "That's my job and what drives me."
Yook Sungjae
During the show, Jung Jae-hyung asked Yook Sungjae, now focusing more on his acting career, if he started acting because he wanted to.

"To be honest, I wasn't interested in pursuing an acting career at first. I took my first project because I thought that was a great opportunity.", Yook Sungjae said, recalling the time he auditioned for KBS' drama 'Who Are You: School 2015'.

"Back then, many assumed I was cast in the drama only because I'm a K-pop boy group member. And at the drama's first meeting, the director asked, 'BTOB? Who are they?', since we were rookies at the time. Those words hurt my feelings quite much."

He continued, "With my face flushed, I told the director, 'We are hard-working people who have just started pursuing our dreams and trying to achieve our goals. I think what you just said was unnecessary.'."

"Guess what? The character I auditioned for was supposed to be short-tempered, and my causing a scene like that landed me the role in the drama. It was pure luck.", Yook Sungjae said, causing Yang Se-hyung and Jung Jae-hyung to burst out laughing.
Yook Sungjae

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지