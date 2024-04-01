[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Shares How He Plans to Get Through His Post-Divorce Life

On March 30, KBS' popular television show "The Return of Superman" announced Minhwan and his children joining the cast.
During the interview with the production crew, Minhwan was asked if he could introduce himself to the viewers.
With a shy smile, Minhwan said, "Hi, everyone. I'm Minhwan. I'm the father of three children―Jae-yul, Ah-yoon and Ah-rin."
Regarding his twin daughters, Minhwan stated, "If any of my children were to pursue a career in entertainment, I believe it would be Ah-yoon. She seems to naturally exude the charisma of a celebrity."
He continued, "The youngest Ah-rin only shows love to me. She truly loves me. She's a daddy's girl," then grinned.
Minhwan explained, "I'm hoping to build a bit more confidence for both my children and myself. And be okay about this whole thing, you know... I thought that by overcoming challenges together with my children, we'll be able to receive the necessary encouragement and love from everybody."
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)
(SBS Star)