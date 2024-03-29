[SBS Star] DARA Is Waiting for Her Boyfriend that a Fortune Teller Said Will Come Next Month?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist DARA revealed that she is currently anticipating the arrival of her boyfriend, whom a fortune teller predicted would appear next month.On March 29 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show "Cultwo Show," DARA made a guest appearance.During the talk with the hosts, DARA shared her newfound interest in getting her fortune read lately.DARA stated, "The fortune teller that I'm really close to recently told me that he/she sees a man beside me in April. He/she said that he'll come to me after April 9, so I'm patiently waiting for that man at the moment."She continued, "I've been feeling quite down lately, and as soon as I heard that, I was like, 'Oh, really?!' then started smiling. I wonder who he is going to be, and where I'm going to meet him."She went on, "What the fortune teller told me was that he is a pretty tall guy. I'm not particularly focused on a guy's height, but apparently, he's tall and broad, and he's known to be hardworking. He may not be the type of guy I would usually go for, but he's a good guy, the fortune teller said."Then, another guest singer Solbi commented, "But you can date any guys you want whenever you're ready, no?"Laughing, DARA answered, "No, that's not really the case. I also prefer to meet someone naturally. I'm not a fan of arranged setups."When asked if she could let her future boyfriend know what her charms are, she said, "I have lots of aegyo."She resumed, "Back in the day, I was far from doing those cute things. But nowadays, I find it hard to even look at myself."(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)