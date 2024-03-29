[SBS Star] "I've Been Wondering If It's Time for Me to Step Aside" RAIN Is Thinking about Retiring?

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actor RAIN revealed that he has been thinking about retiring.RAIN released a new episode of his YouTube show 'Season B Season' on March 28.The video showed RAIN visiting Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, to check out the building that used to be the headquarters of JYP Entertainment, the agency where he was trained and made his debut as a singer.After walking around the neighborhood, Rain went to a diner that had been his go-to during his trainee days.The singer recalled when he was a 19-year-old trainee and said, "I occasionally had to go without meals at the time because money was tight.""But since I signed a contract with the company as a singer, they started to cover my meal expenses. I had three meals every day from then.", he stated.During the episode, RAIN went to a coffee place with the show's producer and shared his recent thoughts about retirement."I've recently been wondering if my career is still going or if it's time to step aside. I'm grateful for this job, but I can't help but wonder if I'm doing the right thing. I mean, I'm not sure if me being active in the industry is still necessary when there are so many other stars.", RAIN expressed.Upon hearing this, the producer remarked, "I heard that former professional footballer Park Ji-sung can't play soccer anymore due to his physical condition. He wore out his knee cartilage during his prime.""All these years, you have been pushing yourself to full speed, but now you are moving slower. Maybe you're feeling that way because you're having a hard time adjusting to this pace.", he told RAIN."You have to keep it going just like J.Y. Park does, don't you think?", the producer added, which got RAIN quickly reply that he could never match the level of passion the head producer of JYP Entertainment possesses, resulting in a lighthearted moment.Meanwhile, RAIN debuted as a K-pop boy group 'Fanclub' member in 1998 and later re-debuted as a solo artist in 2002.He rose to stardom as his solo debut song 'Bad Man' caught the public's attention; the singer released several other hits songs like 'How to Avoid the Sun' 'It's Raining', and 'Rainism'.RAIN also made his acting debut in KBS' drama, 'Sang Doo! Let's Go to School' and showed his talent in acting.(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube, 'rain_oppa' Instagram)(SBS Star)