[SBS Star] VIDEO: "He Hasn't Changed!" Lee Do Hyun's Latest Update from the Military Delights Fans

The Republic of Korea Air Force posted a short clip on their official YouTube channel on March 28, announcing that their military band will be performing at the Jinhae Military Band & Honor Guard Festival, the highlight of the Jinhae Gunhang Festival (the annual cherry blossom festival held in Jinhae district, Changwon City).
The video featured the military band practicing for the festival with the caption, 'Air Force Military Band Participates in Jinhae Gunhang Festival (with Lee Do Hyun, the actor from the ten-million-viewer-film).'
In the clip, Lee Do Hyun was wearing a uniform and smiling constantly; the actor struck a heart pose to the camera and clapped his hands to the band's music.
"Guys, if you'd like to watch our upcoming performances, come see us at the Jinhae Military Band & Honor Guard Festival! When? On March 29, 2024! We'll See you in Jinhae!", the actor enthusiastically exclaimed.
After five weeks of essential military training, the actor was assigned to the Air Force military band at the Republic of Korea Air Force Headquarters in Gyeryong, a city in South Chungcheong province.
Lee Do Hyun's first movie, 'Exhuma', filmed before his enlistment, quickly became a hit after it was released last month; the movie attracted over ten million viewers in Korea as of now, about a month after its release.
One online user posted the clip and wrote, "Lol, Lee Do Hyun hasn't changed. He's funny, good-looking, and has a loud voice.", receiving a flood of likes from the actor's fans.
아 이도현 여전히— �������� (@doleedoleehh) March 28, 2024
우렁차고
웃기고
잘생겼어요
������������������ pic.twitter.com/h59QqY7oMc
Meanwhile, another project Lee Do Hyun did before his enlistment, the third season of Netflix's original series 'Sweet Home', is soon to be revealed.
(Credit= 'rokafplay' YouTube, SHOWBOX)
(SBS Star)