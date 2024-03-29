뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "He Hasn't Changed!" Lee Do Hyun's Latest Update from the Military Delights Fans
Published 2024.03.29 15:06
After his latest project, 'Exhuma' became a huge success, actor Lee Do Hyun was spotted while serving in the military.

The Republic of Korea Air Force posted a short clip on their official YouTube channel on March 28, announcing that their military band will be performing at the Jinhae Military Band & Honor Guard Festival, the highlight of the Jinhae Gunhang Festival (the annual cherry blossom festival held in Jinhae district, Changwon City).

The video featured the military band practicing for the festival with the caption, 'Air Force Military Band Participates in Jinhae Gunhang Festival (with Lee Do Hyun, the actor from the ten-million-viewer-film).'

In the clip, Lee Do Hyun was wearing a uniform and smiling constantly; the actor struck a heart pose to the camera and clapped his hands to the band's music.
Lee Do Hyun
At the end of the video, Lee Do Hyun approached the camera and promoted the band's upcoming appearance at the festival.

"Guys, if you'd like to watch our upcoming performances, come see us at the Jinhae Military Band & Honor Guard Festival! When? On March 29, 2024! We'll See you in Jinhae!", the actor enthusiastically exclaimed.
Lee Do Hyun
Lee Do Hyun enlisted in the Air Force military band on August 14.

After five weeks of essential military training, the actor was assigned to the Air Force military band at the Republic of Korea Air Force Headquarters in Gyeryong, a city in South Chungcheong province.

Lee Do Hyun's first movie, 'Exhuma', filmed before his enlistment, quickly became a hit after it was released last month; the movie attracted over ten million viewers in Korea as of now, about a month after its release.
Lee Do Hyun
As the Republic of Korea Air Force shared the clip featuring Lee Do Hyun, fans expressed delight in seeing the actor looking as energetic and cheerful as his usual self.

One online user posted the clip and wrote, "Lol, Lee Do Hyun hasn't changed. He's funny, good-looking, and has a loud voice.", receiving a flood of likes from the actor's fans.
 
Meanwhile, another project Lee Do Hyun did before his enlistment, the third season of Netflix's original series 'Sweet Home', is soon to be revealed.

(Credit= 'rokafplay' YouTube, SHOWBOX)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
