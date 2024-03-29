뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Talks About Receiving a Text from Yu Jae Seok that Touched His Heart
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Talks About Receiving a Text from Yu Jae Seok that Touched His Heart

Published 2024.03.29 14:00 View Count
[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Talks About Receiving a Text from Yu Jae Seok that Touched His Heart
K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY spoke about receiving a heartwarming text from entertainer Yu Jae Seok recently. 

On March 27, KEY appeared on "This Month's Gyewon," which is a spinoff of Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show "Pinggyego." 
KEY
In this video, KEY was seen visiting rookie boy group BOYNEXTDOOR's dorm. 

As soon as he stepped into their dorm, he immediately headed to their dressing area and started browsing through their clothes and accessories.

Acting as if he was in a retail store, KEY even put them on his body to see if they were his size. 

When the production crew asked, "Why are you putting them over your body? Are you here to shop or something?" 

Chukling, KEY responded, "I'm not sure. It just felt like the natural thing to do." 

After window shopping(?) there for a while, KEY laughed and exclaimed, "What am I doing here anyway? Where is Jae Seok hyung?" 
KEY
Speaking of Yu Jae Seok, KEY suddenly remembered something about him. 

KEY shared, "You know, after that day I was on the 'Pinggyego Awards Ceremony,' I ended up exchanging numbers with Jae Seok hyung. Before that, I didn't really have any connection with him. But after we swapped numbers, he sent me this super long text."

He went on, "He was basically just so thankful for me being part of 'Pinggyego,' and he went on about SHINee's song 'Ring Ding Dong' for ages. He sounded so genuine; it was like he was pouring his heart out. I felt so touched and grateful. He even texted me again on the day of the broadcast. He's just such an amazing guy."
 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지