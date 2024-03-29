[SBS Star] SHINee KEY Talks About Receiving a Text from Yu Jae Seok that Touched His Heart

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY spoke about receiving a heartwarming text from entertainer Yu Jae Seok recently.On March 27, KEY appeared on "This Month's Gyewon," which is a spinoff of Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show "Pinggyego."In this video, KEY was seen visiting rookie boy group BOYNEXTDOOR's dorm.As soon as he stepped into their dorm, he immediately headed to their dressing area and started browsing through their clothes and accessories.Acting as if he was in a retail store, KEY even put them on his body to see if they were his size.When the production crew asked, "Why are you putting them over your body? Are you here to shop or something?"Chukling, KEY responded, "I'm not sure. It just felt like the natural thing to do."After window shopping(?) there for a while, KEY laughed and exclaimed, "What am I doing here anyway? Where is Jae Seok hyung?"Speaking of Yu Jae Seok, KEY suddenly remembered something about him.KEY shared, "You know, after that day I was on the 'Pinggyego Awards Ceremony,' I ended up exchanging numbers with Jae Seok hyung. Before that, I didn't really have any connection with him. But after we swapped numbers, he sent me this super long text."He went on, "He was basically just so thankful for me being part of 'Pinggyego,' and he went on about SHINee's song 'Ring Ding Dong' for ages. He sounded so genuine; it was like he was pouring his heart out. I felt so touched and grateful. He even texted me again on the day of the broadcast. He's just such an amazing guy."(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)