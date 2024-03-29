[SBS Star] "That's Why I Didn't Go on Them During 'To. X'" Taeyeon Tells What She Dislikes About Music Shows

On March 28, Taeyeon joined EunHyuk and DongHae of boy group Super Junior's new YouTube show "Hey, Come Here."
While they spoke together, EunHyuk and DongHae mentioned her last mini album "To. X," released in November, still receiving much love from fans across the globe.
About this, Taeyeon expressed her gratitude by stating, "The album is doing much better than I expected. I feel grateful. Thank you, everyone."
Taeyeon then gave her honest answer, "Well, I don't like the music show system."
She voiced her opinion, saying, "It's not that I don't understand, but it feels like there isn't enough consideration put into the system, having us all sing in the early hours of the morning. I'm sure there are unavoidable circumstances, but..."
EunHyuk nodded in agreement to her last statement, acknowledging, "Yeah, there are production costs, environmental factors and many artists have to pre-record, so certain things are unavoidable."
While empathizing, EunHyuk drew a line; he jokingly said, "I think DongHae and I still like the music show system though," prompting laughter.
(Credit= '동해물과 백두은혁 Hey, Come here' YouTube)
(SBS Star)