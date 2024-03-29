[SBS Star] "That's Why I Didn't Go on Them During 'To. X'" Taeyeon Tells What She Dislikes About Music Shows

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon revealed why she did not appear on music shows during her last promotion.On March 28, Taeyeon joined EunHyuk and DongHae of boy group Super Junior's new YouTube show "Hey, Come Here."While they spoke together, EunHyuk and DongHae mentioned her last mini album "To. X," released in November, still receiving much love from fans across the globe.About this, Taeyeon expressed her gratitude by stating, "The album is doing much better than I expected. I feel grateful. Thank you, everyone."Despite receiving such a great amount of love, Taeyeon did not appear on any music shows during her promotion, so EunHyuk asked Taeyeon if there were any reasons for that.Taeyeon then gave her honest answer, "Well, I don't like the music show system."She voiced her opinion, saying, "It's not that I don't understand, but it feels like there isn't enough consideration put into the system, having us all sing in the early hours of the morning. I'm sure there are unavoidable circumstances, but..."EunHyuk nodded in agreement to her last statement, acknowledging, "Yeah, there are production costs, environmental factors and many artists have to pre-record, so certain things are unavoidable."Taeyeon further explained, "But looking at it simply, I just didn't appear on any of the music shows because I knew that I wouldn't be able to perform at my best, which means my fans won't see my best performances. So, I wanted to create different content and show my performances through that instead."While empathizing, EunHyuk drew a line; he jokingly said, "I think DongHae and I still like the music show system though," prompting laughter.(Credit= '동해물과 백두은혁 Hey, Come here' YouTube)(SBS Star)