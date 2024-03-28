뉴스
[SBS Star] '45-Year-Old' Lee Hyo-ri Shares Why She Does Not Get Botox on Her Face

Published 2024.03.28 18:33 View Count
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri shared her reasons for not getting Botox on her face.

On March 28, Lee Hyo-ri went live on Instagram to engage with her followers.

During the live broadcast, she addressed the topic of skin procedures when a follower curiously asked if she had undergone any.
  
Lee Hyo-ri shared, "I tried Rejuran treatment once at a friend's suggestion, but it was too painful. Personally, I didn't feel the results justified the discomfort, so I've refrained from undergoing any procedures since then." 

She elaborated, "While some claim to have seen results, it wasn't the case for me. But this is just my experience, so I hope there's no confusion."
Then, Lee Hyo-ri also opened up about her Botox procedures; she admitted to having received Botox injections for wrinkles around her eyes while filming KBS' past television show "Tray Singing Room." 

She recalled, "I did get them once then, but for a while after that, my face appeared so unnatural every time I smiled. That's when I thought to myself, 'Botox may not be the best option for those who frequently move their facial muscles.'" 

Continuing, she stated, "They'll likely look unnatural when they move their facial muscles. Since I was one of the people who often moved facial muscles, I stopped getting Botox done after that one time."
Furthermore, Lee Hyo-ri expressed, "Although I desire a youthful appearance and better skin, I choose not to undergo procedures. It's not like, 'I like myself the way it naturally is,' though. I too want to look younger."

She bitterly added, "I would love to regain my 20s physique and appearance while maintaining my current inner tranquility. That would be really nice." 
Born in February 1979, Lee Hyo-ri just turned 45 years old last month. 

(Credit= 'lee_hyolee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
