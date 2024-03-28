[SBS Star] Jang Da A Says She Did Not Want It Made Public that She Is IVE WONYOUNG's Older Sister

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jang Da A revealed what it has been like being recognized by the public as the older sister of WONYOUNG, a K-pop girl group IVE member.On March 28, Jang Da A had an interview with a news outlet about her recently concluded project, TVING's original series 'Pyramid Game'.Based on the webcomic with the same title, this series takes the viewers inside the fifth class of the second grade of Baekyeon Girls' High School, where the students participate in the popularity poll each month and make the one with the fewest votes as the target of school violence; the students in the class become divided into the bullies, the bullied, and the bystanders.Jang Da A made her acting debut in 'Pyramid Game', although she had already been famous as WONYOUNG's sister before the debut.The rookie actress showed impactful acting by portraying 'Baek Ha-rin', a 'princess' of the class with a hidden evil side beneath her gentle and dignified demeanor."I had this dreamy illusion about an acting job. I enjoyed watching dramas, movies, and plays since I was a middle school student, which got me thinking about pursuing acting as my profession. I was focusing on my major back then, but my dream of becoming an actor grew bigger.", said Jang Da A."I first started acting after I started college. I took some time to prepare and participated in auditions multiple times. Fortunately, I encountered a captivating project and character, and it marked my debut."She continued, "My parents never expected me to enter the entertainment industry. They only knew that my passion was in arts and sports. When I first shared my dream of becoming an actor with my parents back in middle school, they didn't take it too seriously. But as I grew up and my thoughts about pursuing acting became concrete, they told me to go for it if I wanted to do it and had confidence in it."During the interview, the actress shared her feelings about the title 'WONYOUNG's sister' that has been tagging her along."I had a strong desire to pursue a career in acting. And since my dream has come true, I wasn't bothered or wavered much by additional things that followed.", Jang Da A remarked."I did have concerns upon showing my acting for the first time. I was worried that my portrayal of the character would be insufficient or unsatisfactory to the viewers. I mostly focused on reaching a certain goal I set when participating in the project, so I didn't particularly care about other things."She continued, "The fact that I'm WONYOUNG's sister was already public knowledge when I became known. I believe the title could follow me regardless of my will. But it will fade away, I think, as I progress in my acting career.""At first, I wished that aspect to stay undisclosed. I didn't want to be recognized that way. From now on, I wish to be known as actress Jang Da A.", the actress added.(Credit= TVING, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, 'for_everyoung10' Instagram)(SBS Star)