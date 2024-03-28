[SBS Star] "I Felt the Decline in My Career amid Changing Trends" LeeTeuk Opens Up About Depression

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk revealed that he once had depression due to changes in trend in the entertainment industry.On March 27 episode of MBC's television show "Radio Star," LeeTeuk and three other Super Junior members―HeeChul, YeSung and EunHyuk made a guest appearance.During the show, LeeTeuk gave a little update on himself, saying, "I've become less ambitious now. From one point, I've just been like, 'I don't want to work while feeling stressed.'"Upon hearing this, one of the hosts You Se Yoon asked in surprise, "Weren't you a workaholic before?"To his question, LeeTeuk nodded and replied, "Yes, I was a workaholic, but I realized that some things simply couldn't be achieved even if you try your hardest."Then, the Super Junior leader explained, "It's been like 20 years since I started being on television shows. But I don't think I find myself unique in any ways."He continued, "At first, I was really ambitious. I wanted to go up and up. I wanted to keep going, you know. But too much ambition ended up giving me depression. And that gave me such a hard time."Expressing bitterness, he added, "I thought I would rise if I persisted, but as trends changed, I kept going down."HeeChul commented, "LeeTeuk is excellent at hosting, but nowadays, he doesn't host. There are no shows that he currently hosts, and I find that sad."LeeTeuk made his debut as part of Super Junior in November 2005.As he began appearing on TV shows, he quickly gained popularity for his witty remarks.Over the years, his speaking skills were recognized, leading to numerous hosting opportunities.However, in the last couple of years, he has not been called upon to host as industry trends have sadly shifted preferences towards other hosts.(Credit = MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)