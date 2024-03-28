뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY Makes Special Appearance at Husband Cho Jung Seok's Singer Debut Showcase
[SBS Star] GUMMY Makes Special Appearance at Husband Cho Jung Seok's Singer Debut Showcase

Published 2024.03.28 15:12 Updated 2024.03.28 15:14
[SBS Star] GUMMY Makes Special Appearance at Husband Cho Jung Seok's Singer Debut Showcase
Singer GUMMY was at the showcase event for her husband, actor Cho Jung Seok's singer debut.

According to news outlet Ten Asia's exclusive report on March 28, GUMMY made a special appearance at Cho Jung Seok's singer debut showcase event, titled, 'Would You Hear Me Out?' (literal translation), on March 27.

'Would You Hear Me Out?' was held at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan district, Seoul; actor Jung Sang Hoon and actor/comedian Moon Sang-hoon, Cho Jung Seok's close friends, hosted the event.

The showcase is part of Netflix's upcoming reality show 'A-List to Playlist'.

On the show, Cho Jung Seok, the actor with 20 years of experience who dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter, embarks on his journey to debut as a singer.
GUMMY & Cho Jung Seok
Cho Jung Seok's wife, GUMMY, participated as a guest at the event to show her support for her husband's dream.

The singer reportedly performed a selection of her popular soundtracks and a song that Cho Jung Seok personally asked for.

Additionally, Dynamicduo, the hip-hop duo, made guest appearances at the event for the actor, boosting the excitement.

About 800 people who attended the showcase enthusiastically cheered at the sweet chemistry the married couple had and the electrifying atmosphere at the venue, which resembled that of end-of-year concerts.

Netflix Korea later revealed the married couple's photos of the day where they were striking poses with Choiza and Gaeko of Dynamicduo.
GUMMY & Cho Jung Seok
Cho Jung Seok has consistently displayed his passion for music over the years.

The actor sang the soundtrack titled 'Aloha' for the first season of tvN's TV series 'Hospital Playlist' in 2020; the actor also sang 'I Like You' in 2021 for its second season.

As both soundtracks he sang topped the music charts in Korea, Cho Jung Seok has won multiple awards at major music awards, including 'Melon Music Awards', 'Golden Disc Awards', 'Seoul Music Awards', and 'Mnet Asian Music Awards'.

Meanwhile, Cho Jung Seok's singer debut showcase is set to be revealed in 'A-List to Playlist' on Netflix this summer.
GUMMY & Cho Jung Seok
(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'jament_official' Instagram, 'cjs_jojeol1226' X)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지