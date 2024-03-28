[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Tears Up Recounting the Industry's Changed Treatment After 2NE1 Disbandment

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist DARA shed tears while discussing the altered treatment she received from the industry after the disbandment of K-pop girl group 2NE1.On March 27, DARA appeared as a guest on model Lee So-ra's YouTube show "Supermarket So-ra."Since Lee So-ra has a close relationship with another 2NE1's member Park Bom, she asked DARA if she keeps in frequent touch with Park Bom.DARA answered, "Yeah, we do. We've been contacting each other more often lately, actually. Out of the four of us, Bom is the one who likes to stay home the most. But if our leader CL organizes a gathering, she would always come out to eat with us."She laughed and continued, "There was this one time in the past when we made plans to celebrate her birthday. Although the get-together was organized for her birthday celebration, Bom didn't show up. So, only the rest of us―CL, Minzy and I―just ended up having a meal together without the birthday girl."Hearing this, Lee So-ra exclaimed, "You guys must be so close," and DARA replied, "We really are."She went on, "Because we were always together, there were certainly times when we got upset with each other. But over all these years, we've learned to embrace our differences. Knowing we're unique individuals, we've managed to avoid major conflicts, especially as we've grown older."Since they started speaking about 2NE1, DARA also recalled how devastated she felt after the group's disbandment in 2016.DARA said, "I first met the girls when I was 20. CL was 16, Minzy was just 13. We spent half of our lives together. Whenever I'm with them, I get filled with so many emotions—gratitude, happiness, you name it. Back when 2NE1 was active, we weren't big on going out for drinks or partying. So now, it's nice to catch up and chat about life."She then opened up about the impact of the group's sudden disbandment, "Our disbandment hit me hard. When it happened, I felt like my world was falling apart. I thought, 'This is it for me. I'll lose my home, and... How will I meet my fans from now on? I won't be able to have concerts or perform on stage anymore as well."With tears rolling down her cheeks, she resumed, "And then there was the way people treated me differently after the disbandment. It was so tough. I felt a deep sense of sadness back then."(Credit= YG Entertainment, '슈퍼마켙 소라' YouTube)(SBS Star)