[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Mishap on the 'Queen of Tears' Set Makes Kim Ji Won Burst into Laughter

Actor Kim Soo Hyun's tiny mishap on the set of 'Queen of Tears' made actress Kim Ji Won laugh out loud.On March 26, the YouTube channel 'tvN drama' posted behind-the-scenes footage of the fifth and sixth episodes of tvN's ongoing drama 'Queen of Tears'.In this drama, Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun portray a married couple on the verge of divorce rekindling their love; Kim Ji Won plays 'Hong Hae-in', a third-generation heiress of Queens Department Store, while Kim Soo Hyun plays 'Baek Hyun-woo', the son of farmers from Yongdu village.The behind-the-scenes video gave a glimpse into the 'Queen of Tears' filming site, which was full of laughter from the cast members.The video showed the actors practicing a scene in which 'Baek Hyun-woo' confronts a situation where his older sister, 'Baek Mi-seon' (actress Jang Yoon Ju), offers 'Hong Hae-in' money with the condition of leaving him.After Kim Soo Hyun rehearsed the scene of storming into the place and then dragging Kim Ji Won out with him, Jang Yoon Ju jokingly exclaimed, "That jerk!", which caused everyone there to burst into laughter.The video also showed Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won practicing a scene where 'Hong Hae-in' delivered a lengthy speech to 'Baek Hyun-woo' while waiting for their instant cup noodles to cook.When the director instructed Kim Ji Won to deliver all the lines in three minutes, the actress completed the task calmly and flawlessly.While Kim Soo Hyun was to pour water into the cup noodles, something went wrong; the actor blurted out, "I'm sorry!""He poured water with the lid on (the cup noodles)!", Kim Ji Won exclaimed, bursting into laughter.The actress could not help but laugh even more when Kim Soo Hyun's attempts to hand her one of the cup noodles with chopsticks on its lid kept failing.(Credit= 'tvN drama' YouTube, tvN Queen of Tears)(SBS Star)