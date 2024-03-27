뉴스
Published 2024.03.27 13:52 View Count
[SBS Star] "It's 'USSB', Which Means..." Lee Bo Young Reveals the Cutest Nickname Ji Sung Calls Her
Actress Lee Bo Young unveiled the adorable nickname her husband, actor Ji Sung, saved her on his phone.

On March 26, the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' released a sneak peek of an upcoming episode featuring Lee Bo Young, Lee Mu Saeng, and Lee Chung Ah from JTBC's ongoing TV series 'Hide'.

The host, comedian Jang Do-yeon, told Lee Bo Young in the clip, "I heard that Ji Sung saved you on his contact list as 'USSB'."

Lee Bo Young explained, "It means ultra-super sexy beauty."

"It's something Ji Sung and I used to joke about when we were younger.", the actress shared with a laugh.
Lee Bo Young & Ji Sung
The preview gave a glimpse into the upcoming episode, where Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung, one of the sweetest couples in the industry, were constantly mentioned.

Lee Chung Ah shared, "Once, a buffet caterer came to the site.", adding, "There was a picture of Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung.", sparking the viewers' curiosity.

"I saw those photos of you and Ji Sung out on a movie date.", Jang Do Yeon told Lee Bo Young, referring to their recent social media posts of their romantic date.
Lee Bo Young & Ji Sung
On March 11, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung each posted pictures of themselves in a waiting area of a cinema on their Instagram accounts; in these photos captioned 'movie date' with a heart emoji, they were sporting matching caps.

"I was super excited that day, so I asked Ji Sung to snap a picture of me.", Lee Bo Young recalled.

"But as we took pictures of each other, we both ended up saying, 'Do we really have to do this here?'.", the actress said, causing the entire table to burst into laughter.
Lee Bo Young & Ji Sung
The clip also showed Lee Bo Young posing a question, "How can I possibly ignore the camera when being photographed?", and Jang Do-yeon enthusiastically agreeing to her comment, further heightening the anticipation for the upcoming episode of 'Salon Drip 2'.
 

Meanwhile, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung first met when they were involved in SBS' drama 'Save the Last Dance for Me' (2004); as their relationship grew into romance, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung went public with their relationship in 2008.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2015, followed by a son in 2019.
Lee Bo Young & Ji Sung
(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, Namoo Actors, 'justin_jisung' 'lee.b0.young' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
