뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Single Mom' Han Gu Ru Thanks Joo Won & Kwon Na Ra for Taking Good Care of Her Kids on Site
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Single Mom' Han Gu Ru Thanks Joo Won & Kwon Na Ra for Taking Good Care of Her Kids on Site

Published 2024.03.26 18:24 View Count
[SBS Star] 'Single Mom' Han Gu Ru Thanks Joo Won & Kwon Na Ra for Taking Good Care of Her Kids on Site
Actress Han Gu Ru expressed her gratitude to actor Joo Won and actress Kwon Na Ra for taking such great care of her kids on the filming site of her series that marks her return to the industry in many years. 

Recently, Han Gu Ru sat down for an interview with the press to speak about her comeback project―ENA's series "The Midnight Studio." 
Han Gu Ru
During the interview, the actress shared how she feels about making a comeback to the industry after a long hiatus. 

"It was really nice to return to the set after such a long time, but personally, there were some challenges I faced. For my first shoot of the day, I had to be at the hair and makeup salon by four in the morning. It would be convenient if I could drop my kids off at kindergarten, but typically, my mom arrives at my place around 3:30 AM, and then I have to leave home by 4 AM. Balancing everything before they return from kindergarten was quite challenging."

"But you know, it's not like I can change their schedule because of me. I just had to live with it. All our shootings have ended now anyway, so it's all good. I think it took around seven to eight months to shoot this series." 
Han Gu Ru
Afterward, Han Gu Ru spoke about the time when she had no choice but to take her children to the filming site.

The actress said, "There was a time when I had to bring my kids to the set. It was when a new shooting schedule was suddenly added on. My parents weren't available to look after them for me, so I had no choice but to take them with me to work. Upon arriving at the site, I introduced my kids to the production crew and instructed them, 'Use your tablet computers here, alright?' and then I proceeded to film my scenes."

She continued, "It was a cold day, and we were filming outside. And they kindly Joo Won and Kwon Na Ra kindly tried to find a place for my kids to stay warm. They went to ask their stylist if they could stay in her van with them while I filmed. The stylist was really kind as well. She said okay, and she stayed with them in her van. Everybody was nice." 
Han Gu Ru
In 2022, Han Gu Ru ended her marriage with a non-celebrity after seven years; she raises her twins by herself at the moment.

(Credit= 'hanguru0529' Instagram, ENA The Midnight Studio) 

(SBS Star)  
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지