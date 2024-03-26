[SBS Star] 'Single Mom' Han Gu Ru Thanks Joo Won & Kwon Na Ra for Taking Good Care of Her Kids on Site

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Gu Ru expressed her gratitude to actor Joo Won and actress Kwon Na Ra for taking such great care of her kids on the filming site of her series that marks her return to the industry in many years.Recently, Han Gu Ru sat down for an interview with the press to speak about her comeback project―ENA's series "The Midnight Studio."During the interview, the actress shared how she feels about making a comeback to the industry after a long hiatus."It was really nice to return to the set after such a long time, but personally, there were some challenges I faced. For my first shoot of the day, I had to be at the hair and makeup salon by four in the morning. It would be convenient if I could drop my kids off at kindergarten, but typically, my mom arrives at my place around 3:30 AM, and then I have to leave home by 4 AM. Balancing everything before they return from kindergarten was quite challenging.""But you know, it's not like I can change their schedule because of me. I just had to live with it. All our shootings have ended now anyway, so it's all good. I think it took around seven to eight months to shoot this series."Afterward, Han Gu Ru spoke about the time when she had no choice but to take her children to the filming site.The actress said, "There was a time when I had to bring my kids to the set. It was when a new shooting schedule was suddenly added on. My parents weren't available to look after them for me, so I had no choice but to take them with me to work. Upon arriving at the site, I introduced my kids to the production crew and instructed them, 'Use your tablet computers here, alright?' and then I proceeded to film my scenes."She continued, "It was a cold day, and we were filming outside. And they kindly Joo Won and Kwon Na Ra kindly tried to find a place for my kids to stay warm. They went to ask their stylist if they could stay in her van with them while I filmed. The stylist was really kind as well. She said okay, and she stayed with them in her van. Everybody was nice."In 2022, Han Gu Ru ended her marriage with a non-celebrity after seven years; she raises her twins by herself at the moment.(Credit= 'hanguru0529' Instagram, ENA The Midnight Studio)(SBS Star)