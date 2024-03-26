뉴스
[SBS Star] "Us Reuniting in a Project? Well..." Shin Seul Ki Gives a Shy Response When Asked about DEX
Published 2024.03.26 18:16 View Count
Actress Shin Seul Ki became shy when asked about YouTuber DEX, with whom she had sparked chemistry on 'Single's Inferno 2'.

On March 26, Shin Seul Ki had an interview with a news outlet about her recently concluded project, TVING's original series 'Pyramid Game'.

"'Single's Inferno 2' cast members came to the 'Pyramid Game' preview event for me. They said they could hardly recognize me in the series because my character was so different from the usual cheerful personality I have. They also told me how much they enjoyed the series, which made me happy. It's great that we're still staying in touch even though it's been a while since we were on the show together.", said Shin Seul Ki.
Shin Seul Ki & DEX
Before debuting as an actress in 'Pyramid Game', Shin Seul Ki appeared on Netflix's dating show 'Single's Inferno 2' in 2022.

On the show, Shin Seul Ki had the best chemistry with DEX of all the male contestants who showed interest in her; however, she and DEX did not end up as a couple at the show's conclusion.
Shin Seul Ki & DEX
During the interview, Shin Seul Ki was asked about the possibility of her reuniting with DEX in a project and asked if she had acting advice for DEX, who recently announced his acting debut in U + Mobile TV's upcoming series 'Tarot'.

"I hadn't really thought about that.", the actress replied, "It would be interesting if DEX and I, who met on the show, happened to work together on a project. But I feel it's not my place to offer acting advice as I'm a rookie actor. I'll continue to root for him in his future endeavors instead."

Throughout several media appearances following 'Single's Inferno 2', DEX openly shared his emotions regarding Shin Seul Ki multiple times; when he guested on a YouTube show in May, DEX candidly admitted, "Even to this day, I still occasionally think about Shin Seul Ki."

When asked a question regarding this, Shin Seul Ki became shy and briefly replied, "I'm grateful. I'll root for him."
Shin Seul Ki & DEX
Meanwhile, 'Pyramid Game' is a psychological thriller survival series adapted from the popular webcomic of the same title.

The series tells the story of the students in the fifth class of the second grade of Baekyeon Girls' High School; each month, the student with the fewest votes in the popularity poll called the pyramid game becomes the target of school violence.

Shin Seul Ki played 'Seo Do-ah', the class president who also served as the game's host.
Shin Seul Ki & DEX
(Credit= TVING, '스튜디오 수제' YouTube, 'dex_xeb' 'shinseulkee' Instagram, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지