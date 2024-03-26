[SBS Star] 'Married Couple' Yoon Soy♥Jo Seong-yun Say Ji Chang Wook Helped Their Romance Blossom

이미지 확대하기

Actress Yoon Soy and her husband, musical actor Jo Seong-yun, said actor Ji Chang Wook played a big role in the beginning of their romance.On the March 25 broadcast of Channel A's television show 'Table for 4', Yoon Soy and Jo Seong-yun invited their actress friends, Kim Na-woon and Park Jin Hee, to their place.Before the guests' arrival, Yoon Soy introduced Jo Seong-yun to the camera, "He's the musical actor I've been living with. We've been married for eight years, and we've been together longer than that."When Kim Na-woon and Park Jin Hee showed up, the married couple gathered around with them and enjoyed a delicious meal together.During their conversation, Yoon Soy and Jo Seong-yun mentioned they attended the same college and began sharing how their romance began."We're the same age, but she started college three years after me.", Jo Seong-yun mentioned."I didn't know him when in college. It was quite some time after I finished college that I reached out to him. I messaged him through social media, saying I've been keeping up with his musical activities. I did it because I realized we had a lot of mutual friends on social media.", Yoon Soy explained."I was curious why she, an actress, would have reached out to me like that.", Jo Seong-yun recalled, explaining Yoon Soy was already a well-known star who had worked on many dramas and movies at the time.He continued, "I messaged her back, suggesting having a meal with our college acquaintances. After realizing we were the same age at the gathering, Soy and I became friends and started hanging out frequently."Jo Seong-yun then talked about when he realized his feelings for Yoon Soy were more than friendship."Soy and I have been friends for almost two years.", Jo Seong-yun remarked, noting, "But then one day, I found myself constantly contacting her at night.""On August 10, 2015, the moon was exceptionally beautiful. Walking home, I thought about Soy. I wasn't sure what my feelings for her were, but I wanted to know."The actor continued, "Ji Chang Wook and I've been close since we were kids. He used to be my go-to guy for relationship advice. When I explained to Ji Chang Wook how I felt about Soy, he said, 'That's love.'."Yoon Soy added, "Apparently, Ji Chang Wook told my husband, 'If you feel that way about her, you can't be friends with her anyway. So, tell her how you feel.'."Jo Seong-yun remarked that Ji Chang Wook's advice made him confess his feelings to Yoon Soy.Meanwhile, Yoon Soy and Jo Seong-yun tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2021.(Credit= Channel A Table for 4, 'yoonsoy' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)