[SBS Star] "We Lied to Our Agency" Ex-HELLOVENUS Kwon Na Ra Recalls Secretly Going Clubbing

Kwon Na Ra, formerly of K-pop girl group HELLOVENUS, reminisced about secretly going clubbing with the group members in the past.On March 25, Kwon Na Ra guested on entertainer Shin Dong-yeop's YouTube show "Zzan Bro."During the conversation with Shin Dong-yeop, Kwon Na Ra recalled her days in the K-pop world, specifically thinking back to the various limitations and restrictions they had."We used to live in a dorm together, and mostly kept to ourselves within the group. During that period, we lived alongside our company director as well."Laughing, Kwon Na Ra then shared a fun story from that time, "Back then, while we were dieting, we often found ourselves craving fried chicken."Expanding on the story, she continued, "So, what we did was inform the director that each of us wanted a session to discuss our concerns individually. Since there were six of us in total, each of us would take turns going to the director's room for a discussion, while the others took care of buying and serving fried chicken in the other room."Kwon Na Ra also recounted their excursion to a club, saying, "We were like, 'We're adults now. Let's try going to a club.' So, we went to a club in Gangnam. I still remember the name of the club. It was called 'NB'."She went on, "We told the director that we were going to a sauna. Since two of the members were still underage, they actually went to a sauna and spent some time there. And the rest of us enjoyed ourselves at the club."However, their adventure was apparently short-lived as they were eventually caught.Kwon Na Ra explained, "One of us even went as far as getting a second phone for the occasion. But one day, she forgot that phone in our van, and we got caught lying. All our phones were confiscated that day. We were also informed that we would be banned from the dance studio for a week," she recounted with a grin.Despite the repercussions, she added cheerfully, "We actually enjoyed that. That meant we didn't have to practice for a week, you know. We relished every moment of that week. We couldn't have been happier!"(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'chHelloVenus' Facebook)(SBS Star)