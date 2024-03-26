뉴스
Published 2024.03.26
[SBS Star] DARA Gets Emotional Discussing the Challenges She Faced in the Philippines
K-pop artist DARA shed tears as she recalled the hardships she endured in the Philippines.

On March 25 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show "Chosun's Real Romantic," DARA was seen having dinner with her non-celebrity sister Park Durami, brother boy group MBLAQ's former member Thunder and soon-to-be sister-in-law MIMI of disbanded girl group gugudan. 

While having dinner together, DARA reminisced about her time in the Philippines, where she was active in the entertainment industry from the age of nineteen, saying, "I remember not being able to sleep properly for the whole year." 

She went on to say, "But I had to tough it out because, at the time, our family was really struggling financially. We were pretty much broke and needed cash."
Then, Park Durami chimed in, saying, "I never really asked how you were feeling during those rough days in the Philippines, but I did worry about you a lot."

DARA responded with, "I just kept going, you know. I couldn't really afford to stop doing it. It was incredibly tough. I think I cried almost every day."

With a bit of a choked-up voice, Park Durami added, "You were like the main breadwinner for our family. I can't even imagine what you were going through," which got DARA teary-eyed.
Thunder remarked, "DARA's always been like a second mom to me. She's a softie, especially when it comes to us siblings. I think it's because she has this motherly heart toward us." 

The youngest one of DARA's family continued, "Looking back on our time in the Philippines, I can't help but wonder how much DARA was going through. I didn't really realize it back then, but it started sinking in as time went on."

He added, "Getting ready to tie the knot with MIMI made me realize it even more. It truly hit me when I thought, 'Oh, I'm now stepping up as the head of a household.'"
When DARA was 11 years old, her family relocated to the Philippines due to her father's business.

Residing in the Philippines for approximately 11 years, DARA returned to Korea to commence her training at YG Entertainment.

Having initially debuted in the Philippines in 2004, she enjoyed a successful career in both acting and singing.

Embarking on her training journey at YG Entertainment in 2007, it took her around two years to debut as a member of 2NE1, which debuted in 2009.

Unfortunately, the group disbanded in 2016; DARA launched her solo career in the summer of last year. 

