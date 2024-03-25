[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Chaemin ♥ Ryu Da-in Seen on a Cute Date; Agencies Confirm Their Relationship

이미지 확대하기

I just saw a video of lee chaemin and ryu dain walking together and him holding her bag and coat....I can see where this is going can't bare to watch my women get stolen EVERYTIME ������ #PyramidGame #imdone pic.twitter.com/kxj4yEYlE9 — �������� (@kangyuchqn) March 25, 2024

Rising actors Lee Chaemin and Ryu Da-in were spotted enjoying a cute date in Seoul; their agencies confirmed that they are in a relationship.On March 24, a video of Lee Chaemin and Ryu Da-in was upload on TikTok.In this video, the two stars were walking on the street near Gyeongbokgung on a sunny day.Ryu Da-in, appearing chilly, wore Lee Chaemin's jacket over her own, while Lee Chaemin was simply in a short-sleeve T-shirt.Lee Chaemin was also seen carrying her black handbag in his hand; it appeared that Lee Chaemin was genuinely taking care of Ryu Da-in.On the same day, both Lee Chaemin and Ryu Da-in posted photos on their Instagram, wearing the same outfits as in the video.Not only their clothes, but also Lee Chaemin's black mask and Ryu Da-in's handbag matched with the ones in the video, confirming that the couple in the video were indeed them.Since they were caught posting "lovestagram" photos as well, speculations quickly arose, suggesting that they were in a relationship.Then on March 25, both of their agencies released statements confirming that Lee Chaemin and Ryu Da-in are dating each other.The agencies said, "Lee Chaemin and Ryu Da-in initially became acquainted as colleagues, and their relationship evolved as they developed feelings for each other."Lee Chaemin and Ryu Da-in co-starred in tvN's drama "Crash Course in Romance" aired in January last year, playing the roles of Lee Sun-jae and Jang Dan-ji.They portrayed classmates in the drama, and their on-screen chemistry has now developed into a real-life relationship.Lee Chaemin and Ryu Da-in are the same age, both born in 2000.(Credit= 'rxudain' 'l.c.m____' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)