[SBS Star] Ju Ji Hoon Recalls Hate Comments for His 'Princess Hours' Prince Role Due to His "Farmer" Looks

Model-turned-actor Ju Ji Joon recalled receiving hate comments for playing the prince role in "Princess Hours" when he looks like a "farmer."On March 24 episode of singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show, Ju Ji Hoon joined as a guest.During their conversation, Ju Ji Hoon discussed his debut drama "Princess Hours," which propelled him to stardom almost instantly."Around the time I was auditioning for 'Spring Waltz,' the 'Princess Hours' team called. I didn't even know if the role I auditioned for in 'Spring Waltz' was a lead or supporting role, but for 'Princess Hours,' they said it was the lead. When I honestly told the 'Spring Waltz' team about this, they said, 'If it's the lead role there, you should do that."Despite winning first place in the nationwide audition for "Spring Waltz," he ultimately decided to appear in "Princess Hours" instead, he explained.But once he went to the table read for "Princess Hours," he apparently felt so terrified to say his lines; he said, "The table read wasn't just terrifying. It was indescribably terrifying. I'm still traumatic to this day that I find it hard to say my lines at the table read."He resumed, "I wasn't even a drama major, you know. I was just a model at that time. I had suddenly started acting. Actually, for about three weeks after my company asked me to join 'Princess Hours,' I refused. I kept saying I didn't want to do it. I basically felt pressured into acting in 'Princess Hours.'"Regarding the praise for his improved acting during the airing of "Princess Hours," Ju Ji Hoon laughed, saying, "Considering it from a different angle, rather than claiming that my acting improved in real-time, I believe it's more accurate to perceive it as starting from a negative point. You could say that the negativity decreased somewhat."Furthermore, he joked, "Nowadays, people say I'm handsome, and that's all because the world has changed. The beauty standards are different now. But back then, when talking about good-looking guys, they would be referring to Jung Woo Sung, Jang Dong-geon and Won Bin. Their facial features are all quite distinct from mine."He continued, "I initially didn't want to do 'Princess Hours' as my role was supposed to be this very cute, charming and good-looking guy. Do you know why I closed down Cyworld (a popular social media platform in Korea before Facebook and Instagram)? It was because everyone was like, 'Hey, you! You farmer-looking person! Stop ruining the image of our Crown Prince Lee Shin.'"Chuckling, the actor added, "I was getting so many comments like that. That's why I ended up closing it down."(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, MBC Princess Hours)(SBS Star)