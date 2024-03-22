[SBS Star] 'Ji Sung ♥' Lee Bo Young Says Her Recent Moment of Perfect Happiness Was with Her Family

Recently, Lee Bo Young had a photo shoot with a fashion magazine.
After the photo session with the magazine, Lee Bo Young participated in an interview.
During the interview, Lee Bo Young was asked about her upcoming series "Hide" where she acts a character named Na Moon-young, who finds herself grappling with an unbearable truth as she tracks down the secrets entwined with her husband's sudden disappearance.
When asked whether she had ever imagined herself in a situation where her husband actor Ji Sung suddenly disappeared, Lee Bo Young chuckled and said, "I never had those thoughts."
She continued, "But I did contemplate that if my husband had only shown me one aspect of himself, like Moon-young's husband, I might not truly know him. I mean, I don't even know myself well. How could I possibly know every aspect of my spouse simply because we're married?"
She resumed, "So, it wasn't the character that I would usually want to play, but because the script was so interesting that I was like, 'You know what? Let's give it a go.'"
Lee Bo Young responded, "I lived each day without dwelling too much on the future. However, there was a time when everything suddenly came to a standstill; I wasn't getting any offers. At first, I enjoyed having no work, but later my self-esteem suffered."
She added, "Through that journey, I felt like I had moments of realizing how valuable things can be. As a result, I've learned to find happiness in the moment and appreciate my work even when it's tough."
Lastly, Lee Bo Young spoke about the recent moment of perfect happiness, saying, "Whenever my kids drift off to sleep snuggled up in my arms, I feel incredibly content. Parenting can be challenging, no doubt, but I take pride in being able to navigate through it."
