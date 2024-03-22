[SBS Star] 'Ji Sung ♥' Lee Bo Young Says Her Recent Moment of Perfect Happiness Was with Her Family

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Bo Young mentioned that her most recent moment of perfect happiness occurred with her family.Recently, Lee Bo Young had a photo shoot with a fashion magazine.After the photo session with the magazine, Lee Bo Young participated in an interview.During the interview, Lee Bo Young was asked about her upcoming series "Hide" where she acts a character named Na Moon-young, who finds herself grappling with an unbearable truth as she tracks down the secrets entwined with her husband's sudden disappearance.When asked whether she had ever imagined herself in a situation where her husband actor Ji Sung suddenly disappeared, Lee Bo Young chuckled and said, "I never had those thoughts."She continued, "But I did contemplate that if my husband had only shown me one aspect of himself, like Moon-young's husband, I might not truly know him. I mean, I don't even know myself well. How could I possibly know every aspect of my spouse simply because we're married?"Regarding her choice to portray Na Moon-young, she explained, "I'm not usually a passive person; I feel frustrated in situations where I have to be led, both in acting and in daily life. Moon-young, though, wasn't a proactive character; she constantly faces overwhelming events and remains endlessly surprised."She resumed, "So, it wasn't the character that I would usually want to play, but because the script was so interesting that I was like, 'You know what? Let's give it a go.'"Afterward, the actress was asked if she felt like she had experienced significant ups and downs in life.Lee Bo Young responded, "I lived each day without dwelling too much on the future. However, there was a time when everything suddenly came to a standstill; I wasn't getting any offers. At first, I enjoyed having no work, but later my self-esteem suffered."She added, "Through that journey, I felt like I had moments of realizing how valuable things can be. As a result, I've learned to find happiness in the moment and appreciate my work even when it's tough."Lastly, Lee Bo Young spoke about the recent moment of perfect happiness, saying, "Whenever my kids drift off to sleep snuggled up in my arms, I feel incredibly content. Parenting can be challenging, no doubt, but I take pride in being able to navigate through it."Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung got married in 2013; they became parents to a daughter in 2015 and a son in 2019.(Credit= Allure Korea/SBS Entertainment News, J,WIDE-COMPANY)(SBS Star)