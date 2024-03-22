[SBS Star] 'IVE WONYOUNG's Sister' Jang Da A Becomes Another Celebrity with Poor Selfie Skills?

이미지 확대하기

After actress Jang Da A recently shared a selfie, online users added her to the list of celebrities bad at taking selfies.On March 21, BONA of K-pop girl group WJSN, Jang Da A, Ryu Da-in, Shin Seul Ki, and Kang Na Eon, the five cast members of TVING's original series 'Pyramid Game' engaged with fans in an online chat room.When fans requested Jang Da A for some selfies, she replied, "I'm terrible at taking selfies...", and proceeded to send a photo.In the selfie she sent, Jang Da A looked into the camera directly, not showing any concern for finding the perfect angle to showcase her beauty.As Jang Da A's selfie went viral for looking so much worse compared to how she does in videos or photos taken by others, people on the internet were delighted by the gap between 'Baek Ha-rin', the cruel character she recently played in 'Pyramid Game', and her real-life self with relatable struggles.Online users also pointed out the difference in her selfie skills compared to her younger sister, WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE; some left comments playfully suggesting Jang Da A take selfie lessons from WONYOUNG.Some other wittingly said Jang Da A's selfie lacked desperation, meaning that she may not feel the need to try too hard to look good when taking selfies, since she already looks gorgeous in real life.Before Jang Da A, many other celebrities garnered attention for their less-than-impressive selfies.When actor Jung Woo Sung shared a selfie taken at such an unusual angle that made him almost unrecognizable, he received interesting responses like, "If you're not going to use that face properly, please let me have it."One actress who stood out in this category in the past was Kang So-ra, who tended to look directly into the camera or get too close to her phone when taking selfies; however, the actress made her Instagram followers by sharing much more improved selfies over time.Actor Lee Byung Hun is also notoriously bad at taking selfies, and his wife, actress Lee Min-jung, is not shy about expressing her disapproval.In the actor's latest selfie posted on his Instagram account, Lee Min-jung left a comment that said, "Omg...... You're supposed to take multiple shots and share the best one... Not just randomly like that...."(Credit= Online Community, 'tojws' 'reveramess' 'byunghun0712' 'for_everyoung10' Instagram, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)(SBS Star)